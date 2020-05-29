CANANDAIGUA — The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center — better known as CMAC — has been forced to cancel its 2020 season.
Every artist scheduled to play during the summer concert series has canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the venue to forgo its season.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share this news with you, especially coming off of the 2019 season, which was the most successful season CMAC has ever seen,” Friends of CMAC President Ginny Clark said in a news release. “This is the first time in our history that the stage will remain dark for the summer season, but we are confident that this is just a temporary intermission and that our 2021 season will top the success of 2019.
However, there is a silver lining.
Many of CMAC’s sponsors and VIP box holders are donating their 2020 concert series financial support, while others have rolled their 2020 payments to the 2021 season.
“We wish we could be together again this summer, and sadly this is not the case,” Clark said. “But we want to express gratitude to our venue workers, volunteers, box holders, sponsors, community and fans for their patience and understanding as we work through these unprecedented times.”
Officials are rescheduling many 2020 show dates for next year while also working on booking new acts for 2021. Thomas Rhett already has rescheduled for Aug. 22, 2021 and the Tedeschi Trucks Band has rescheduled for June 30, 2021.
All 2020 concert ticket purchasers will receive an email from Ticketmaster notifying them of their show’s 2020 status and available ticket options.
CMAC staff will spend the summer planning for and implementing necessary health and safety measures, adhering to the New York state and industry guidelines.
That effort along with ongoing operating expenses and facility maintenance are made possible by the box holders and sponsors who are donating their 2020 financial commitment. Those include: American Packaging and the Schottland Family, Bank of America, Billitier Electric, Canandaigua National Bank, Century Mold, Chuck Wochele and Linda Dworaczyk, DelMonte Hotel Group, Dixon Schwabl, Dutch Summers and Sandy Parker, EagleDream Technologies, Flaum Management, Genesee Regional Bank, Hahn Automotive, the Juskiw Family — Trident Precision Manufacturing, LeChase Construction, LaBella Associates, LiDestri Food and Drink, M&T Bank, Merrill Lynch and Szczublewski Wealth Management, Nixon Peabody LLP, Payment Processing, the Pettinella Family, Polisseni Agency, Premium Mortgage, Power Management Group, Sedgwick Business Interiors, Walt and Barb Parkes, Wanda Polisseni, Wegmans Food Markets and the Wegman Family, WildStar Partners, and the venue’s namesake, Constellation Brands and the Sands Family, are among the earliest of these supporters.
“It’s no longer just about bringing great shows, top-notch security and hospitality to our patrons,” said CMAC General Manager Chris Tuttle. “It’s about ensuring the highest level of safety and sanitation at the venue, and we will do so by examining all aspects of our operations and making the necessary changes.”
The first show of this summer concert season was to have been this Saturday with Trey Anastasio Band and Jason Isbell. The season would have continued through Aug. 31, with a lineup that included Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Tim McGraw, KISS, Norah Jones and more.