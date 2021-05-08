HOPEWELL — Better late than not at all.
After the 2020 concert season was spiked because of COVID-19, music will return to the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center this summer, albeit with a later start date and abbreviated schedule expected to run beyond Labor Day.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo cleared the way for CMAC’s return when he announced Wednesday that large outdoor event venues can open at full capacity May 19, and that they will only be limited by the space available for patrons or parties of patrons to maintain six feet of distancing. With that, Cuomo announced that at those venues such as CMAC, fully vaccinated attendees can sit next to one another, instead of six feet apart, in assigned, seated sections designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals.
And by June 19, the state will begin to pilot reduced social distancing at large-scale indoor event venues in assigned, seated sections designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals. Young adults and children under the age of 16 not yet eligible for the vaccine may accompany and be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section.
With the announcement, CMAC officials, who had been in waiting mode, announced this week that the 2021 concert season will begin mid-summer.
“We are so thrilled to be able to welcome back our fans this summer,” said Ginny Clark, president of the Friends of CMAC in an announcement by the performing arts venue. “It’s been a tough time for everyone over the past year, and having live music and the fans back in our venue is going to feel fantastic.”
The CMAC session features a new promoter, Brooklyn Made Events, led by former Live Nation New York President Anthony Makes. CMAC said a “spectacular lineup” will be announced in the coming weeks featuring a mix of pop, rock and country artists.
Country superstars Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are the only two shows on the schedule so far. Combs performs Aug. 5-6 and Rhett Aug. 22.
CMAC will be working with the state and Ontario County health departments on protocols to ensure safety.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer said the agency stands ready to ensure concert goers a safe experience.
“We are thrilled to hear that CMAC will be able to open for the 2021 season,” she said Friday. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership team at CMAC has worked closely with Ontario County to ensure that all applicable guidelines and safety protocols were understood and taken into account. As CMAC moves toward opening this summer, we will continue to work in close partnership with them to ensure that their patrons can experience world-class performers in a safe environment.”
For up-to-date information on CMAC’s reopening and on-site protocols, go to cmacevents.com.