CANANDAIGUA — The 2020 season at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has been called off.
The venue announced Thursday that every artist scheduled to play this season has either canceled or postponed their performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing CMAC to forgo the season.
Many of CMAC's sponsors and VIP box holders, however, have donated their 2020 concert series financial support to the venue, while others have rolled their 2020 payments to the 2021 season.