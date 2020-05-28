CMAC: Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band performed at CMAC in 2019 and were scheduled to play in 2020. But they, and every other artist on the CMAC schedule, have called off this year’s performance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

CANANDAIGUA — The 2020 season at the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center (CMAC) has been called off.

The venue announced Thursday that every artist scheduled to play this season has either canceled or postponed their performance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing CMAC to forgo the season.

Many of CMAC's sponsors and VIP box holders, however, have donated their 2020 concert series financial support to the venue, while others have rolled their 2020 payments to the 2021 season.

