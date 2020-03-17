HENRIETTA — COVID-19 has affected nearly every sporting event across the globe, and halted just about every activity.
For seniors playing in their final college season, the hurt might not go away for a while.
Erin Guinan, a Rochester Institute of Technology senior majoring in diagnostic medical sonography, was just getting into the meat of her final season of softball when it was cut short by the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Ten games into the 2020 campaign, it was over.
“Knowing I would never play another softball game was heartbreaking,” the Geneva native wrote in a text message to the Times. “After much reflection, I realized the importance of never taking the ability to play sports (or) doing things you enjoy for granted.”
Every year, RIT heads to somewhere warm over the school’s spring break to play ball. This season the destination was Fort Myers, Fla.
With rumors swirling that the spring season might be in jeopardy, the Tigers finished 7-3 in the Sunshine State, giving them plenty of enthusiasm after going 17-45 in 2018 and ’19.
RIT coach Rebecca Stryker broke the news to the team after a 12-7 victory over Curry March 13. Guinan went 1 for 4 with two runs scored, including the 12th and final run after she reached base on a fielder’s choice.
Guinan and RIT’s two other seniors were honored after the game against Curry.
Guinan said she is planning to graduate in May and move on with her life, even if the NCAA grants another year of eligibility to seniors playing spring sports.
“I definitely believe it’s the right thing to do,” Guinan said of the extra year of eligibility, before adding, “I feel terrible for all seniors who didn’t get the chance to finish their careers, whether it be high school or college.”
Guinan, a shortstop, made a mark with the Tigers right out of the gate. She was named Liberty League Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2017 and earned National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Northeast Region First Team honors. At the time she was the first RIT player since Ashley Kennedy in 2003 to receive the latter honor.
Guinan led the Tigers with a .423 batting average that season. She topped the Liberty League with 55 hits, starting in every one of the team’s 38 games.
Guinan ended her college career with 120 hits. She was well on her way to cracking the top 10 on RIT’s all-time hits list.
“I will miss being a part of a team, this year’s team, especially,” Guinan said. “Everyone was so dedicated and working toward the same goal, winning our first league title.”
Guinan played four varsity seasons at Geneva High School before graduating in 2016. She was a four-time team captain who led the Panthers to consecutive Finger Lakes East league titles. Guinan was selected as Section V Class A2 tournament MVP during Geneva’s 2014 and ’16 runs to the championship.