CANANDAIGUA — The pandemic has taken its toll on all student-athletes throughout the country, especially for those spring collegians who saw their seasons cut short or not get underway at all.
The NJCAA is allowing senior spring athletes another year of eligibility.
Like every two-year school, Finger Lakes Community College has to wait on some interesting decisions from their spring athletes.
“The NJCAA is giving a year of eligibility back for all spring sports,” FLCC Director of Athletics Samantha Boccacino wrote in an email to the Times. “Whether or not student-athletes remain at FLCC for another year, though, is decided on by a case-by-case basis.”
The decision for NCAA student-athletes at four-year schools is to decide which institution has a master’s or graduate program that will allow them to use another year of athletic eligibility.
For a school like FLCC, it depends more on if a student-athlete has more credits to earn at the college.
“It really depends on how close students are to graduating,” Boccacino elaborated. “There are many factors that need to be considered, including financial aid. It might not make financial sense for student-athletes to stay an additional year because they might not have enough aid to complete a four-year degree somewhere else.”
And, a student-athlete at FLCC might have enough credits to move onto a four-year school and continue their athletic career at that next destination.
However, the NJCAA is allowing only that one extra year of eligibility with spring sports athletes who stay at a junior college, and those seasons won’t occur until the following spring — two semesters from now.