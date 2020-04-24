GENEVA — So much has been affected by COVID-19 over the last month. College sports seasons — some or all of winter championships, and all or most of the spring — were canceled due to the pandemic.
However, once the country returns to some sort of normalcy, what about the fall sports campaign?
While there is always a lot of planning and preparation that comes with a new season, recruiting is something that has become more difficult.
At Hobart and William Smith Colleges, student-athletes make up about 40% of the first-year classes and one-third of the entire student body.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has eliminated our in-person contact with recruits and their families,” HWS tennis coach Tim Riskie said in an email to the Times. “Due to current government restrictions and social distancing guidelines, recruits are not permitted to visit campus, and I am not permitted to travel for recruiting purposes.”
“Recruiting is an extremely large part of our job at HWS, and is a year-round commitment,” added William Smith basketball coach Lindsay Sharman, also in an email. “For many of our sports programs, recruiting for the incoming class of fall 2021 is well underway. Coaches spend hours on the phone with recruits, they check in through email and text, watch hours of film, travel extensive miles to attend live events, make home visits, etc.”
While the face-to-face part of recruiting is crucial in attracting student-athletes, the reality is that it cannot happen right now.
“It’s difficult to fully evaluate a prospective student-athlete’s coachability, leadership, grit, and the type of teammate they are by watching a video,” Sharman added. “It’s also been my experience that to truly connect with a recruit, face-to-face interaction is extremely important. Although we are getting creative with FaceTime and Zoom, it’s just not the same thing.”
In tennis, high school players entering their senior seasons can shine in front of college coaches during the spring and summer junior circuit. That may not be the case this year.
“The pandemic has effected everywhere, so no one in a particular state or country is able to play tournaments, which has leveled the playing field for all junior tennis players looking to improve their player profile,” Riskie added. “The challenge for me is to remember that junior players have not had as many tournament exposures as in past years, so it becomes a bit of a guessing game as to where they could be rating/ranking wise in October, if they aren’t able to play tournaments this spring and summer.”
Sharman concluding by saying her “profile” of a student-athlete has changed, largely because of the current situation. She still tries to recruit nationally, but as students decide to stay closer to home in light of the current pandemic, she will make New York the “focal point” of her recruiting efforts.