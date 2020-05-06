ROCHESTER — Rochester Area Community Foundation has established a COVID Education Fund to support the purchase of technology and home internet access for students who don’t have reliable or high-speed internet access or computers in their homes.
When schools closed and in-class lessons quickly transitioned to online learning, this critical need became apparent. Younger students may be more directly affected because in some districts that took advantage of the state funding to improve educational technology, older students may have been given laptop computers.
“The goal of the Education Fund is to increase access to technology so students can continue learning and limit their learning loss,” says Jennifer Leonard, president and CEO of Rochester Area Community Foundation. “The lack of technology, coupled with schools not reopening this academic year, creates a crisis that may put many children in danger of falling even further behind in their studies.”
School districts and other educational organizations in the eight-county region — including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates — can apply for a grant from the COVID Education Fund, beginning this week, to support the purchase of technology and home internet access for students who don’t have reliable or high-speed internet access or computers in their homes.
When the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to close, students had only completed 64% or 115 days of the state minimum requirement of 180 days. Many students will end the year having missed out on a third of in-class instruction and educational supports. The accelerated transition to online learning also exposed how students’ families, already suffering the challenges of the digital divide, would have limited capabilities to access services, medical information, apply for unemployment and jobs or develop the skills needed to advance in jobs they may hold.
Applications must include a school’s or district’s strategies for meeting the technology needs of students who currently don’t have access. Grants will be awarded based on need and potential impact. For more information, email Grants@racf.org.
“This grant opportunity will not solve the challenges of digital disparities, but it can provide an intermediate and immediate solution to the most urgent needs our students and families are facing,” says Simeon Banister, vice president for community programs at the Community Foundation.
The Education Fund, created by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in April, is being seeded with a $170,000 grant from the Maxion Family Charitable Fund, established at the Community Foundation in 1999 by the estate of a philanthropic family.
An additional $51,000 has been added from Community Foundation fundholders. Leonard said contributions from other co-investors interested in supporting this initiative would be welcome. Secure online donations can be made at www.racf.org/COVIDEducation. Checks payable to the fund can be mailed to Rochester Area Community Foundation, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607.