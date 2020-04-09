NEWARK — Making quality furniture didn’t qualify as an essential service under the governor’s executive orders, but Hallagan Furniture is still finding a way to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.
The Newark manufacturer is working with volunteer sewers to provide free protective masks for healthcare providers at Rochester Regional Health’s Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, and is assisting Geneva General Hospital as well.
The company created a group called Hallagan Healthcare Helpers, in which the furniture manufacturer provides the materials and instructions the 90-plus volunteer sewers need to make the masks. As of Tuesday, they had produced 5,000, with more on the way.
“We’re shooting for 10,000 by Easter,” said Walt Hallagan, who noted that the company cannot take on any more volunteers at this time, based on managing the operation and getting the materials needed to make them.
Hallagan, a member of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, said it was a niece, Tracy Putnam, a nurse at Geneva General Hospital, who told him that the need for masks for healthcare providers was real.
As a company that knows a little about stitching, making the masks wasn’t much of a stretch.
So Hallagan researched the best materials for the masks and determined that one of them, spunbond polypropylene, is something the business already was using in the making of furniture cushions.
He said the masks they are making can be used for many hospital purposes short of dealing with patients.
“These masks will be used for those not in point-to-point contact,” said Hallagan, the company’s vice president. His brother, Steve Hallagan, is company president.
They started making some masks themselves, but realized they needed another method to produce the quantity needed, Walt said. The effort to recruit volunteer sewers was launched, and Lucina Hallagan, the company’s human resource director and wife of Steve, has led the effort.
“The very key thing in this process is the home-sewers,” Hallagan said. “We need to be producing a minimum of 1,000 masks a day for Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs. The heavy lifting is all by the home sewers. They’ve done fantastic.”
The group grew almost overnight, first on the company’s Facebook page, with a Hallagan Helpers Facebook page later launched. Each day more volunteer sewers joined the effort.
The company cuts the materials for the kits and the volunteers pick them up at Hallagan’s plant at 500 Hoffman St. They return them when they are finished. All this is done with social distancing in practice, he said.
Volunteers include the mother-daughter team of Mary Martin and Barbara Jo Thieme, Wayne County natives who now live in Henrietta.
“My mom, Mary, and I are making these masks because we want to be helpful to healthcare providers during this crisis,” Thieme said by email. “We were feeling out of sorts during this time of confinement, as per the governor’s directions, so when my friend Lucina Hallagan asked me to help and coordinate sewers in my area, I was glad to do this. My sister Jean (Bendix) is also sewing and singing and my brother Mark (Simpson), a traveling nurse, felt led to go to New York City to help. We are all doing our part in the best way that we can.”
Mary Martin said she and her daughters are “sewing these masks because it is something we can do to help others. We feel a bit helpless staying at home, but we know by staying in we are being true to the governor’s directions. While my son, the nurse, goes to New York City to help others, we will do our part by making masks.”
Mikayla Crowley-Perry of Rochester said she got involved with Hallagan Healthcare Helpers after talking with her mother, an immunocompromised nurse, “about the seriousness of the situation” for all.
Crowley-Perry said her mother “reminded me of a great Fred Rogers quote: ‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ It’s important to me to be one of those helpers, especially since I have the privilege of working safely from home and began looking for a way I could use any skill set I had to help. I’ve been sewing for over a decade now, so when I learned about the amazing idea (Hallagan) had in starting Hallagan Healthcare Helpers, I was immediately interested. … I’ve sewn over 100 masks and plan to have 200 more done by the end of this week.”
The work is appreciated. In a Facebook post this week, Newark-Wayne extended “heartfelt thanks to Hallagan Furniture. In just a matter of days, they recruited and mobilized a network of volunteers and are producing much-needed protective masks for us, our teammates over at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and other health care providers and communities in need of protection during this pandemic. Their extraordinary furniture factory is now an operation producing equipment that will save lives. Hallagan family and team: You are inspiring and we are grateful to call you our friends!”
Hallagan said the effort to help hospitals has extended to Geneva General, where they are sending the materials needed for the hospital to coordinate a mask-sewing effort there.
“It’s a civic duty, that’s what it is,” said Hallagan. “It is amazing to see every individual that looks at what they can do to help.”
He said his brother Steve and sister-in-law Lucina “have done a bang-up job” in the initiative.