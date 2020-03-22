CORNING — The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG) and The Rockwell Museum will close temporarily to the public, through April 12.
Purchased Make Your Own Glass experiences coupled with admission passes for March 16 through April 12 will be automatically refunded to the credit card within two weeks. If only admission tickets were purchased, these will not be refunded as they can be used at any future date once the Museum reopens. Students signed up for Studio classes will be contacted by a representative from The Studio. The Rockwell Museum will also either refund or honor admission tickets at a later date.
All public events previously scheduled to take place at either institution are canceled through April 12.
Museums and cultural institutions around the country are closing their doors temporarily in order to safeguard the health of their staff and visitors.
Experience Corning’s museums from home
While The Corning Museum of Glass is closed, the public is invited to explore the Museum’s many online resources, including the popular YouTube channel, which has hundreds of hours of glassmaking content, including live stream demos of past Guest Artists, Studio demonstrations, and You Design It; We Make It demos. Browse the digital collections of the Rakow Library and our online glass collections browser. If you haven’t already, watch the Museum featured in Netflix’s glassblowing competition show Blown Away, then view our behind-the-scenes content. You can even take a virtual tour of the galleries on Google Arts & Culture.
Rockwell fans can continue to browse the collection online, and even create a username to curate a collection of their favorite artworks and objects. Follow along with #MuseumMomentofZen on Twitter and follow on social media for stay-at-home activities for families, video tours, staff interviews and more.
Find updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @CorningMuseum and @RockwellMuseum.