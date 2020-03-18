Online readers at fltimes.com will be able to view COVID-19-related stories for free. You will find a link in the main navigation to point readers to this section.
Here are some local events affected by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic:
Geneva
• All Social Security services are available only by phone at 1-866-331-7759. Secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more. Check the Frequently Asked Questions section at socialsecurity.gov/ask. Staff will call anyone with a scheduled in-office appointment. Telephonic hearings are possible. Staff calls may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone.
• Postponed: The 10th annual Dinner for the Arts, scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy, postponed to Sunday, Sept. 20. Program will remain the same. Current reservations will be honored. Info: (315) 789-0106 or stpetersarts.org.
• Canceled: Ontario County Safety Council Banquet, March 24 at Club 86.
• Canceled: A Meet the Candidates/Debate featuring the four Republican candidates for the 131st Assembly District that had been scheduled for 7 p.m. March 23 at the American Legion on Lochland Road.
• All events approved by the city using public resources have been canceled. City meetings are postponed or will use video conferencing technology. The ice rink is closed for the season. Info: cityofgenevany.com.
• There are no in-person visits allowed to most city facilities. City Hall, Public Works facilities and the Ice Rink are closed. Staff are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday by phone or email. Assessor: (315) 789-0091 or spigeon@geneva.ny.us; City Clerk: (315) 789-2603 or ljg@geneva.ny.us; City Manager: (315) 789-6104 or sgerling@geneva.ny.us; Comptroller/Finance: (315) 789-2114 or acb@geneva.ny.us; Development Services: (315) 789-5311 or nlb@geneva.ny.us; Engineering/Public Works: (315) 789-3101 or map@geneva.ny.us; Fire: (315) 789-6305 or mac@geneva.ny.us; Geneva Neighborhood Resource Center: (315) 828-6588 or gnrc@geneva.ny.us; Personnel: (315) 789-4369 or jbs@geneva.ny.us; Police: (315) 828-6771 or mjp@geneva.ny.us; Recreation: (315) 789-5005 or dsharman@geneva.ny.us.
• For city bill paying, pay online (http://cityofgenevany.com/services/), mail payments to City Hall (47 Castle St., Geneva, NY, 14456) or put payments in the drop box in the entryway of City Hall.
• Canceled: All Geneva Neighborhood meetings.
• Closed: Geneva Family YMCA, until further notice. Emergency School Age Childcare is being offered. Info: genevafamilyymca.org/coronavirus-updates.html
• Geneva residents and community organizations are helping community members most vulnerable to the mental, physical and financial impacts of COVID-19. Info: Erica Collins at (315) 789-6104 or ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
• Canceled: Presentation by Tall Cop Officer Jermaine Galloway, scheduled for March 23 at the Geneva High School. For more information on Galloway’s presentation, “High In Plain Sight: Current Alcohol, Drug, and Concealment Trends and Identifiers,” go to tallcopsaysstop.com.
• Canceled: East Lakeview Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for March 21 at Clark Street Park (off East North Street) in Geneva.
• Canceled: Fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the city’s Historic North neighborhood at Genesee Park Place on March 28.
• Postponed: Geneva Public Library Foundation’s spring book sale. The library is shutting down from March 18 through April 13.
• Postponed: Geneva Reads’ annual Book Fest, scheduled for April, until autumn.
• Closed: Geneva History Museum, until further notice. Visit genevahistoricalsociety.com or the Facebook page for updates. The Antiques Club program planned for Saturday, March 28 at the Geneva Historical Society is canceled. The program, "Great Graphics Helped Women Get the Vote," will be rescheduled.
• Canceled: Our Lady of Peace Parish’s St. Joseph’s Table, which had been scheduled for March 22 at Club 86.
• Canceled: The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, worship services on March 22 and 29. Info: (315) 789-1343.
• Canceled: Lake to Lake Quilt Guild’s Hawaiian-style Quilt Show, “Spring Into Color,” scheduled for April 10 and 11 at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road.
• Postponed: The Wayne-Fingerlakes BOCES Regional Spelling Bee, scheduled for March 21 at Hobart and William Smith College.
• Postponed: Indefinitely, the Men’s Winter Bocce League at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge.
• Canceled: Bingo at the Sons and Daughters of Italy, 31 Prospect Ave., on March 22 and March 29; may reopen on April 5.
Canandaigua
• Virtual: Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce’s first Virtual Mixer featuring Rockcastle Florist, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 via the Chamber’s Facebook Page. At 4 p.m., the Chamber will start the initial post opening the mixer at https://www.facebook.com/CanandaiguaChamberOfCommerce/. Comment, add an image or logo, and introduce yourself. Then join the conversation and post comments on other’s introductions. Share photos of flowers purchased from Rockcastle Florist. Participants will be entered to win $100 gift card from Rockcastle Florist. Winner will be randomly drawn and announced in the feed at the close of the Virtual Mixer at 5 p.m. Info: Elisha Everson at eeverson@canandaiguachamber.com
• Canceled: The United Church of Canandaigua’s pipe organ concert scheduled for Sunday, March 29. Info: (585) 394-0503.
• Postponed: The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua’s membership mixer scheduled for March 31 at Nolan’s. Check the club’s Facebook Page for updates.
• Canceled: Canandaigua Sky Chiefs R/C Flying club event scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
• Closed: Wood Library, 134 N. Main St. All programs, classes and outside meetings are canceled through April 6.
• Postponed: Ontario County Ag Appreciation Banquet has been rescheduled for May 8. Info: (585) 394-3977 ext. 427.
• Canceled: Presentation by PC (USA) Mission co-worker Leisa Wagstaff, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at The United Church of Canandaigua, 11 Gibson St.
• City of Canandaigua has closed all city facilities to the public and is operating with minimum staffing. All business/transactions must be conducted by email, online or by mail. Place payments, plans, applications, etc. in the drop box on the side entrance of City Hall on West Avenue. Marriage licenses will be issued by appointment only. All other face-to-face meetings are canceled.
City parks remain open, but amenities in the parks (playgrounds) may not be sanitized.
Solid waste collection will continue as scheduled, but the city’s use of the Town Transfer Station on March 28 has been canceled.
Police and fire operations are normal, although community outreach programs and fire inspections are postponed. Fire Stations and the police department are closed to the public.
Parking in front of downtown restaurants and bars is restricted to increase curbside and delivery access.
Clifton Springs
• Postponed: Performances of Midlakes Theatre Experience’s “Elf: The Musical” scheduled through Saturday, March 21, at the Midlakes High School auditorium.
• Postponed Clifton Springs YMCA Gala for the Gains, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Ramada Inn Geneva Lakefront, postponed until Saturday, Sept. 19. Reservations will be carried over to the new date. To cancel your reservation, email Todd Freelove at Todd@csaymca.org or call (315) 462-6184.
• Closed: Clifton Springs YMCA, 5 Crane St.
• Postponed: Clifton Springs Library’s spring book sale. It will be held May 13 to 16. All library-sponsored programming has been suspended through April 19.
• Canceled: Tunes By the Tracks concerts for March 18 (Dave North) and April 1 (Carla Ulbrich).
• Clifton Springs Chamber of Commerce office closed to public.
• Closed: Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., and Sulfur Books, 18 E. Main St. See Facebook page for live video soon.
• Postponed: Old Tick's Saloon fundraiser.
• Postponed: Clifton Springs Rotary Club spaghetti dinner, scheduled for April 1.
• Canceled: Clifton Springs Grange 1042 Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4.
Clyde
• Closed: Clyde-Savannah Public Library, 204 Glasgow St., effective March 18. Info: (315) 923-7767.
Farmington
• Closed: Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, until further notice. All activities canceled, including casino promotions. Info: FingerLakesGaming.com and via Facebook.com/FLGRGaming/.
• Canceled: Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 Route 332, all programs and classes, as well as the "Bye Bye Birdie production, scheduled for March 27 to 29. Info: (585) 398-0220.
FL-wide
• Early Shopping Hours: Retailers are being urged to provide a dedicated hour of shopping for seniors and other vulnerable people, such as pregnant women. Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour to at-risk customers and closing an hour early so staff can restock and sanitize surfaces. Info: dollargeneral.com. Bostrom Farms is opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday to accommodate susceptible customers. Info: (585) 526-2035.
• Denny’s Restaurants are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for carryout and offering free delivery. Order online at dennys.com.
• Postponed: Red Cross public events including the March 27 Finger Lakes Chapter Real Heroes Breakfast in Corning; and the March 28 Military Family Salute and Reconnection Brunch in Rochester. The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. Healthy, eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
• Canceled: Boomers of the Finger Lakes, all meetings/gatherings. Info: meetup.com/boomers-of-the-finger-lakes or call Kathy at (585) 398-3542.
• Finger Lakes Wine Country, the destination brand for the five-county region of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties and the three wine trails of Cayuga, Seneca and Keuka lakes, has stated that purchases may be made online. Many wineries are launching special shipping deals. Info: fingerlakeswinecountry.com.
• Canceled: Seneca Lake Wine Trail’s Pasta & Wine event, March 20-22, and Artisan Cheese and Wine event, March 28. Ticket sales have been paused for Spring Wine & Cheese (April 17-19). An announcement will be made on March 18 regarding this event. A decision will be made later this spring regarding Flights and Bites (May 2) or Smokin’ Summer Kickoff (June 12-14).
• All winery tasting rooms must close, per state restrictions. Wineries may still sell and ship wine, or offer it as “takeout.” Some are offering delivery, within reason. Contact your favorite winery for details.
• Empire Access is offering two months of free internet service to families with students who do not currently have internet at home. Households with K-12 and/or college students can sign up for two months of free Empire Access Internet service with Wi-Fi. There are no contracts required for this service, and installation is free. To sign up, families can call (844) 502-7089. The Empire Access call center is open 24/7. This service includes Empire Access standard Internet speeds and is available only in existing Empire Access service areas, which include Canandaigua, Geneva, Hammondsport, Naples, Penn Yan and Watkins Glen. After two months of free service, standard rates will apply. Info: empireaccess.com.
• The New York State Maple Producers Association has canceled Maple Weekend activities scheduled for March 21-22 and March 28-29 at more than 160 maple farms across the state. To contact a maple producer or shop online: mapleweekend.com.
Gorham
• Canceled: Ontario County Public Health’s rabies clinic scheduled for April 4 at the Gorham town barns. Its next scheduled rabies clinic is 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at the Hydrant Hose Fire Company in Geneva.
• Closed: Gorham Free Library, 2664 Route 245. Info: (585) 526-6555 or gorhamfreelibrary.wordpress.org.
Lodi
• Closed: Wagner Vineyards, Wagner Valley Brewing Co., and the Ginny Lee Café tasting rooms and dining room. Wagner Vineyards and Wagner Valley Brewing Co. are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pickup/takeout orders. Patrons may enter to buy wine or beer to be consumed off premises. If requested, wait in your vehicle in the parking lot and an associate will bring your order to your car. Info/place an order: (607) 582-6039. Info/order online at wagnervineyards.com. Certain discounts apply. Ginny Lee Café open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for takeout orders only: (607) 582-6574. Menu at theginnylee.com.
• Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars, 9224 Route 414, offering curbside pickup: (607) 582-6011. Certain shipping discounts available. Info: Lamoreauxwine.com.
Lyons
• Closed: The Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut St. All scheduled programming is postponed. Info: waynehistory.org. Museum staffers are working on a virtual tour of the museum and it should be up and running shortly.
• The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons has canceled Sunday worship services and choir rehearsals until March 26. The situation will then be re-evaluated. Providing resources for spiritual growth and wellness will be done through Facebook, the church’s website, emails and phone calls. Services that had previously been live-streamed on Facebook will be re-run, along with printed sermons, recorded hymn sings, prayers and poems of inspiration will be available.
• Canceled: Remaining Lyons Council of Churches Soup and Sharing events.
• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’s district office in Lyons will be open with limited access for constituents. Call or email ahead of time: manktelowb@nyassembly.gov or (315) 946-5166.
• Canceled: The state Department of Environmental Conservation’s rainbow trout sampling in Finger Lakes tributaries. Sampling had been scheduled for Thursday (March 19) at Naples Creek in Ontario County, as well as Friday (March 20) at Cold Brook (Keuka Inlet) in the Steuben County hamlet of Pleasant Valley.
Middlesex
• Canceled: Middlesex Hose Company Roast Beef Dinner, scheduled for March 28.
Newark
• Rochester Regional Health is extending enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings to all RRH facilities, including all RRH hospitals and long-term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County, including Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Access is limited to designated entrances only and visitors will be screened at arrival on whether they are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department their appointment is with prior to entering. Visitors with symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital/facility and advised to call their primary care provider.
Visitors with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask and allowed to see their family member/friend. No visitors will be permitted to visit Rochester Regional Health’s skilled nursing facilities until further notice. All RRH volunteer programs are on hold until further notice. Info: rochesterregional.org/coronavirus-covid19.
• Postponed: Indefinitely, Peter Pan Picture Day, originally scheduled for March 22 at the Studio for the Performing Arts, 1500 Welcher Road, Newark; as of now, the Recital Picture scheduled for April 22 is still on. Info: (315) 331-9158.
• Postponed: Newark-Arcadia Historical Society’s Winter Lecture Series. “The Lives of Maggie & Katie Fox” by Tracy Murphy (March 28) and “Roosevelt School: More Than Just a Building (March 14) will be rescheduled. The museum at 120 High St. is closed until further notice. Info: newarkarcadiamuseum.org, on Facebook or (315) 331-6409.
• Closed: Newark Public Library, 121 High St. Info: (315) 331-4370 or newarklibrary.org.
• Canceled: Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., worship service on March 22. The Caring and Sharing support group on Thursdays also is canceled. Info: (315) 331-3895 or newarkfirstumc.org.
Ovid
• Postponed: South Seneca Middle-High School musical production of The Addams Family, scheduled for March 20 to 22.
• Closed: Ford Memorial Library, Ovid, through April 14. See ovidlibrary.org or Facebook page for updates and available services during closure. Wi-fi will be provided 24/7 outside of the building. Electrical outlets are also available on exterior of building. Also, staff will provide outdoor book and DVD pickups during weekdays.
Palmyra
• Canceled: Historic Palmyra’s Women’s History Month Event, scheduled for March 19 at the Historic Palmyra Museums, 132 Market St., Palmyra. Museums are closed. Info: (315) 597-6981 or historicpalmyrany.com.
Penn Yan
• Yates County Chamber of Commerce staff working from home until April 13. Voicemail will be checked regularly at (315) 260-0034. Email Information Specialist Jay Vollmer at jay@yatesny.com; Director of Member Services Jody Tyler at jody@yatesny.com; Director of Marketing Chelsea Guererri at chelsea@yatesny.com; or President & CEO Jessica Bacher at jessica@yatesny.com.
• Closed: The Yates History Center, 107 Chapel St. March events will be rescheduled.
• Canceled: Yates County Democratic Committee information sessions.
• Sheriff Ron Spike has suspended all visitations to the Yates County Jail. Jail contact visitation is normally scheduled for Saturdays and Tuesdays. Staff is working on other alternatives, including video visitations.
• Canceled: Penn Yan Public Library programs for March. Info: pypl.org or (315) 536-6114.
• Canceled: Yates Office for the Aging Powerful Tools for Caregivers series, scheduled to begin April 13.
• Closed: Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. offices and agency locations. Exception: Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinics, on regular schedule. Services available by phone or electronically. In-person appointments can be arranged as needed by calling General Services at ( 607) 776-2125; Child Care Aware of Steuben & Schuyler at ( 607) 776-2126; Women, Infants and Children (WIC) at (607) 776-1151 ext. 220; and Yates County Office for the Aging at (315) 536-5515.
Phelps
• Closed: Phelps Library, 8 Banta St., and STEAM Lab Makerspace, effective March 18. Info: (315) 548-3120 or phelpslibrary.org.
• Closed: Phelps Community Center's Fitness Center. Membership will be extended by the time period it's closed. Most classes and scheduled events are postponed. Exceptions: Girls lacrosse registration open, date TBD; Tiny Tots Kickball registration open; daycare open 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday to friday; Foam Dart Wars scheduled for March 21 limited to 50 people. Contact business office by phone/email only: (315) 548-8484 or info@phelpscc.org between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Romulus
• Postponed: The Vineyard Road Auction at 2296 Yerkes Road, Romulus, on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21. Info: (607) 869-9892.
• Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce has temporarily suspended all visitation to the Seneca County Correctional Facility. The Sheriff’s Office regrets any inconvenience.
• Buttonwood Grove Winery Virtual Happy Hour at 4 p.m. on Fridays, starting March 27. Live feed on Facebook exploring a variety of wines. On March 27, explore three styles of Cabernet Franc; on April 3, explore three sparkling wines. Tuesday Tours at 2 p.m. begin Tuesday, March 24. Get a free “visit” to the winery: tour the vineyards, the production area, and other behind-the-scenes sites, accompanied by core team members including the owner, winemaker, vineyard team, and marketing director. Guests can follow a live feed on the Facebook page, Buttonwood Grove Winery, or check out the archived video afterward. Order wine online featuring discounted shipping rates and bottle prices. For curbside pickup or free delivery to select local areas, call (607) 869-9760.
Rose
• Closed: Rose Free Library, 4069 Main St. Info: (315) 587-2335.
Savannah
• Closed: Montezuma Audubon Center, through at least March 30. All meetings and programs are canceled. Trails remain open daily from dawn to dusk with appropriate measures to protect the health of visitors. The Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps Photography Exhibit scheduled for March 21 and 22 in Syracuse, has been postponed. The Finger Lakes Birding Festival scheduled for March 26-29 has been canceled. Updates: https://ny.audubon.org/montezuma or call (315) 365-3588 ext. 200.
Seneca Falls
• Postponed: The annual Seneca County Women’s Coalition dinner honoring Coreen Lowry, previously scheduled for March 21 at Seneca Falls Country Club; the rescheduled date is not yet known. Venue/buffet dinner will remain the same. Dinners are $35. For reservations, to donate an item for the silent auction or to place an ad in the program, call Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461.
• Closed: Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St., through April 1. Check Facebook page for updates.
• Closed: The Seneca Falls Library, through April 13. All programming canceled for that time. See the Library’s website for details. Library Wi-Fi service can still be accessed from the library parking lot and cardholders still have access to Hoopla and Overdrive eBook and audiobook services.
• Closed: The Standard Process Health and Fitness Center at New York Chiropractic College. As of now, the plan is to reopen March 30. Those on NYCC’s email list are advised to check for updates.
• Postponed: Seneca Falls Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee meeting, scheduled for March 26, at the Community Center, 35 Water St.
Shortsville
• Closed: The Red Jacket Library, until further notice. Return library materials only in the Book Drops. Materials may be renewed over the phone. Call (585) 289-3559. For updates, check the library’s website, Facebook page and e-newsletter.
Sodus
• Reliant Credit Union has adopted drive-thru service only. Lobbies in all branches will be closed to traffic until further notice. Drive-thru at all traditional branches will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In-store branches (located within Walmart Supercenter stores) are closed until further notice. To schedule in-person appointments, call (800) 724-9282. To set up online or mobile banking, call a Member Service Center representative between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Info: reliantcu.com.
• Closed: Sodus Library, until further notice. Info: (315) 483-9292.
Sodus Point
• Village offices remain open. Counters and door handles sanitized frequently each day. Info: (315) 483-9881 or email. Board meeting on Thursday evening will be broadcast at https://soduspoint.info/. Dave McDowell at dmcdowell@soduspoint.info; Tracy Durham at tdurham@soduspoint.info; Melanie Debadts at mswitzer@soduspoint.info; and Kevin Druschel at CEO@soduspoint.info.
Tyre
• Closed: del Lago Resort & Casino until further notice.
• Postponed: The Finger Lakes Beverage Conference activities, scheduled for April 28 to 30 at del Lago Resort & Casino, postponed until Sept. 30. Details will be provided later about accompanying activities.
Victor
• Closed: Ganondagan State Historic Site and Seneca Art & Culture Center, 7000 County Road 41. County until at least March 31. Friends of Ganondagan staff working remotely. All programs and events canceled through April 30. Trails are open. Info: Friends of Ganondagan Executive Director Meg Joseph at meg@ganondagan.org or ganondagan.org.
• Canceled: Ontario County Recycles residential tire collection, scheduled for March 28 at the Victor Highway Facility.
Waterloo
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County has postponed or canceled all in-person meetings and programs until April 20,
Auburn
• Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., closed until further notice. Mid-April exhibit Both Ends of the Rainbow is canceled. Programs and classes are postponed or canceled through May 1. Registrations being accepted for summer art camp, workshops, and adult classes. Relevant refunds will be given. Scheduled: Made in NY Exhibit and May Studio Schweinfurth workshops: Mixed Media Encaustic May 1-3 and the Spring Fiber Retreat May 22-24, as well as the Quilting by the Lake program in July. Info/membership: nikki@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Quilting by the Lake: qbl@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Adults classes/Studio Schweinfurth: drobedee@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Youth Classes: daureden@schweinfurthartcenter.org; and Marketing: mwelych@schweinfurthartcenter.org.
• Cayuga Community College is shifting to a distance learning format. Classes will continue in the current schedule and format through March 19. Starting March 20, the majority of courses on both campuses will shift to a distance learning model. This format will continue until further notice.
• Closed: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., through April 13.
• Canceled: Cayuga Community College’s Harlequin Productions performances of “Jill Trent, Science Sleuth” scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21. The 7:30 p.m. show scheduled for Thursday, March 19, will be the final performance. The location of the play, the Irene A. Bisgrove Theatre at Cayuga’s Auburn Campus, provides sufficient space for attendees to practice social distancing. All surfaces will be disinfected prior to the audience taking their seats. Info: (315) 294-8803.
• Closed: The Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum /Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 Route 38A, until schools in Cayuga County reopen. Info: (315) 252-7644 or wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.
• Canceled/Closed: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., all programs and classes through May 1. Info: myartcenter.org.
Ithaca
• Closed: The Paleontological Research Institution’s Museum of the Earth and the Cayuga Nature Center through April 3. Cayuga Nature Center trails will be open during normal hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday. The trails at Smith Woods in Trumansburg also will remain open. Info: priweb.org.
• Canceled: Cornell University’s Department of Music’s upcoming concerts, including the visit of A.D. White Professor-at-Large Wynton Marsalis on March 20. His visit will be rescheduled for the fall semester. Other performances that are canceled include Anna Steppler and Zoe Weiss (March 21); Ensemble X (March 22); and Ariana Kim (March 23). The music department’s website will be kept up to date with other cancellations, postponements, and concerts with livestreaming options.
• Canceled: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performance on Friday, March 27, at Ford Hall at Ithaca College. All ticket-holders may exchange tickets for a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-21 season. Info: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra at (607) 273-8981 or info@CCOithaca.org.
• Postponed: All live events at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, for the remainder of March. Decisions for spring programming will be made by March 25 or as the situation evolves. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates as they are confirmed, and tickets purchased will be honored for the new event dates. Check hangartheatre.org for updates or call the Hangar at (607) 73-8588 or email boxoffice@hangartheatre.org. For information regarding tickets to DSP Shows, email info@dspshows.com or call (607) 280-2900.
• Postponed: All performances through April at State Theatre of Ithaca Inc., 107 W. State St. Shows may be rescheduled, if possible. If you are not able to make the rescheduled event, full refunds will then be provided. It may take at least a week for all refunds to be processed. Info: (607) 277-8283. To purchase a gift card, prepay for concessions or donate: stateofithaca.com.
• Visitor restrictions are in place until further notice at Cayuga Medical Center’s hospital and offsite facilities. All patients, visitors, and employees entering the building will be screened. One visitor will be allowed per inpatient to be the only daily visitor allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay. Those who are sick will not be allowed entry. Cayuga Medical Center will work with families who have special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Until further notice, the Garden Café, Express Cafe, and East Campus Café are closed to the general public.
• Canceled: Kitchen Theatre Company performances of “Catch As Catch Can.” Ticket holders will automatically receive a credit. Proceeds from all ticket donations will support Kitchen Theatre programs and artists, including those affected by the show’s cancellation. Those requesting refunds will get them. Info: boxoffice@kitchentheatre.org or (607) 272-0570. Updates: kitchentheatre.org.
• Closed: The Sciencenter, 601 1st St. Info: sciencenter.org or info@sciencenter.org.
• Closed: Ithaca Children’s Garden, and all educational programs through April 12 are canceled. Info: ithacachildrensgarden.org.
Mumford
• Canceled: The Genesee Country Village & Museum's Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast (March 21 and 22 and March 28 and 29) and Maple Soiree (April 4). Ticket-holders may receive a refund, a credit toward membership or future programming/admission, or donate the funds to the museum. All other programs are continuing. Info: ProgramRegistrar@gcv.org, (585) 294-8218 or gcv.org.
• Postponed: Maple Sugaring Weekends at the Cumming Nature Center, scheduled for March 21-22, March 28-29, and April 4. Rescheduled Maple Sugaring Weekends will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 2-3, May 9-10, and May 16. The Center remains open to the public during regularly scheduled hours with limited indoor access for visitors. Info: https://rmsc.org.
Rochester
• The Diocese of Rochester has suspended all public Masses. For further updates: dor.org or (585) 328-3210.
• Closed: Rochester Museum and Science Center through March 27. Postponed: Vanishing Sun, Impressions of the Infinite Concerts at the Strasemburgh Planetarium, scheduled for March 20 and 21.
• Canceled: Rochester Broadway Theatre League performances of “Hello, Dolly!” Walkup service at the Box Office is temporarily suspended. Info: (585) 222-5000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Tickets may still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.
• Closed: George Eastman House, until further notice.
• Canceled: Geva Theatre Center’s remaining performances of “Once” and “Cry It Out.” Ticket holders may receive access to videos of these productions. (Details available soon); receive a credit toward a future production at Geva in the current season, toward a 2020-2021 Season Subscription, or toward single tickets when they become available; or they may donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible contribution. Geva will continue to pay its artists and staff. The Box Office will contact ticket holders in the coming days. The 2020-21 season announcement has been postponed. Info: GevaTheatre.org.
• Canceled: All concerts, meetings and classes at the Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave. Info: hochstein.org and on Facebook.
• Closed: AAA Western and Central New York AAA Travel & Insurance Centers to walk-in traffic. This does not impact emergency road service, which will continue to service the public with safety protocols in place. Info: (800) 836-2582 or AAA.com.
New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered new mass gathering regulations in response to COVID-19.
— Throughout New York state, crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings is limited to 50 people, restaurants and bars will close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery only, and movie theaters, gyms and casinos will temporarily close. Restaurants and bars will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol.
— New limits on visitations to nursing homes; only medically necessary visits will be allowed to protect the most vulnerable.
— Drive-through testing sites are being set up.
• Business Council of New York State is hosting a free webinar on HR issues related to the pandemic at 1 p.m. this Friday, March 20. Registration is capped at 1,000. In addition to the webinar, the session will also stream live on the Business Council’s Facebook page. Register in advance at https://www.bcnys.org/managing-coronavirus.
• Workers’ Comp Board locations are closed. The Board will conduct workers’ compensation hearings remotely, using the Board’s Virtual Hearings service. Virtual Hearings allow injured workers, attorneys/representatives, witnesses and other participants to attend workers’ compensation hearings remotely using a computer or mobile device. For the very small number of hearings that are not held using Virtual Hearings (discrimination cases under WCL § 120), the Board will contact the participants regarding further proceedings. Info: www.wcb.ny.gov/virtual-hearings/. Injured workers can also choose to appear by phone by calling (844) 337-6301. For unrepresented injured workers unable to participate in a hearing, it will be rescheduled. Info: (877) 632-4996.
• The state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging customers to complete transactions online at the DMV website, dmv.ny.gov. The website offers more than 60 transactions and services including options to renew or replace a driver license and/or vehicle registration, obtain a driving record (abstract), change your address, and make a payment. License plates may also be turned in by mail.
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.