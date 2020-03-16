Editor's Note: Online readers at fltimes.com will be able to view COVID-19-related stories for free. You will find a link in the main navigation to point readers to this section.
There remain no positive COVID-19 cases in the Finger Lakes counties of Seneca, Wayne or Yates as of yet, but events are being canceled due to an abundance of caution.
Here are some local events affected by the worldwide pandemic:
Canandaigua
• The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua’ has postponed its membership mixer scheduled for March 31 at Nolan’s. Check the club’s Facebook Page for event updates.
• Canandaigua Sky Chiefs R/C Flying club event scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.
• Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., has canceled programs, classes and outside meetings through April 6.
• Ontario County Ag Appreciation Banquet has been rescheduled for May 8. Info: (585) 394-3977 ext. 427.
• The United Church of Canandaigua, 11 Gibson St., has canceled its presentation by PC (USA) Mission co-worker Leisa Wagstaff, originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 24.
Clifton Springs
• Performances of Midlakes Theatre Experience’s “Elf: The Musical” scheduled through Saturday, March 21, at the Midlakes High School auditorium have been postponed.
• Clifton Springs YMCA Gala for the Gains, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the Ramada Inn Geneva Lakefront, has been postponed. The gala will be Saturday, Sept. 19. Reservations will be carried over to the new date. To cancel your reservation, email Todd Freelove at Todd@csaymca.org or call (315) 462-6184.
• Clifton Springs Library has postponed its spring book sale. It will be held May 13 to 16. All library-sponsored programming has been suspended from Monday, March 16, through April 19.
• Tunes By the Tracks concerts for March 18 (Dave North) and April 1 (Carla Ulbrich) have been canceled.
Finger Lakes
• Finger Lakes Wine Country, the destination brand for the five-county region of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Yates counties and the three wine trails of Cayuga, Seneca and Keuka lakes, has stated that all participating wineries and tasting rooms are open. Purchases also may be made online. Many wineries are launching special shipping deals. Info: fingerlakeswinecountry.com.
Geneva
• All events approved by the city using public resources have been canceled. City meetings are postponed or will use video conferencing technology. The ice rink is closed for the season. Info: cityofgenevany.com.
• There are no in-person visits allowed to most city faciltiies. City Hall, Public Works facilities and the Ice Rink are closed. Staff will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday by phone or email. Assessor: (315) 789-0091 or spigeon@geneva.ny.us; City Clerk: (315) 789-2603 or ljg@geneva.ny.us; City Manager: (315) 789-6104 or sgerling@geneva.ny.us; Comptroller/Finance: (315) 789-2114 or acb@geneva.ny.us; Development Services: (315) 789-5311 or nlb@geneva.ny.us; Engineering/Public Works: (315) 789-3101 or map@geneva.ny.us; Fire: (315) 789-6305 or mac@geneva.ny.us; Geneva Neighborhood Resource Center: (315) 828-6588 or gnrc@geneva.ny.us; Personnel: (315) 789-4369 or jbs@geneva.ny.us; Police: (315) 828-6771 or mjp@geneva.ny.us; Recreation: (315) 789-5005 or dsharman@geneva.ny.us.
• For city bill paying, pay online (http://cityofgenevany.com/services/), mail payments to City Hall (47 Castle St., Geneva, NY, 14456) or put payments in the drop box in the entryway of City Hall.
• The Geneva Family YMCA is closed until further notice. Emergency School Age Childcare is being offered. Info: genevafamilyymca.org/coronavirus-updates.html
• Geneva residents and community organizations are helping community members most vulnerable to the mental, physical and financial impacts of COVID-19. Info: Erica Collins at (315) 789-6104 or ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
• The state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York Wine and Grape Foundation’s event announcing a new partnership that will bring New York state wines to Ontario, Canada, has been postponed. It had been scheduled for today at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Agriculture Commission Richard A. Ball and New York Wine & Grape Foundation Executive Director Sam Filler were to have been on hand.
• Canceled: East Lakeview Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for March 21 at Clark Street Park (off East North Street) in Geneva.
• Canceled: Fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the city’s Historic North neighborhood at Genesee Park Place on March 28.
• The Geneva Public Library Foundation has postponed its spring book sale, and the library will close while the local school is closed. The library is closed today (Monday, March 16). It will reopen for one day Tuesday (March 17), then shut down from Wednesday through April 13.
• Geneva Reads’ annual Book Fest, scheduled for April, is being postponed until the fall.
• Canceled: Finger Lakes Workforce Investment Board Inc. meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at the Ramada Geneva Lakefront. Info: (315) 789-3131 ext 101.
• Closed: Geneva History Museum starting March 17 and until further notice. Visit genevahistoricalsociety.com or the Facebook page for updates.
• Our Lady of Peach Parish's St. Joseph's Table, which had been scheduled for March 22 at Club 86, was canceled. It will not be rescheduled.
• Canceled: Lake to Lake Quilt Guild's Hawaiian-style Quilt Show, "Spring Into Color," scheduled for April 10 and 11 at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road.
Gorham
• Ontario County Public Health has canceled the rabies clinic scheduled for April 4 at the Gorham town barns. Its next scheduled rabies clinic is 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at the Hydrant Hose Fire Company in Geneva.
Lyons
• The Museum of Wayne County History has closed temporarily, effective March 16. The museum also plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events. In the meantime, visit www.waynehistory.org. Museum staffers are working on a virtual tour of the museum and it should be up and running shortly.
• The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons has canceled Sunday worship services and choir rehearsals until March 26. The situation will then be re-evaluated. Providing resources for spiritual growth and wellness will be done through Facebook, the church’s website, emails and phone calls. Services that had previously been live-streamed on Facebook will be re-run, along with printed sermons, recorded hymn sings, prayers and poems of inspiration will be available.
• Canceled: Remaining Lyons Council of Churches Soup and Sharing events.
• In light of the Covid-19 crisis, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’s district office in Lyons will be open with limited access for constituents. “We are asking constituents who may need to visit the office to call or email ahead of time,” said the office. “In many cases your needs can be met by phone or email. Please note we want to continue to do everything we can to help in this difficult time, but we want to assure that everyone stays healthy. You can contact the office at manktelowb@nyassembly.gov or call at (315) 946-5166.
Newark
• Rochester Regional Health is extending enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings to all RRH facilities, including all RRH hospitals and long-term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County, including Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Access is limited to designated entrances only and visitors will be screened at arrival on whether they are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department their appointment is with prior to entering. Visitors with symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital/facility and advised to call their primary care provider.
Visitors with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask and allowed to see their family member/friend. No visitors will be permitted to visit Rochester Regional Health’s skilled nursing facilities until further notice. All RRH volunteer programs are on hold until further notice. Info: rochesterregional.org/coronavirus-covid19.
• Staff at the Studio for the Performing Arts, 1500 Welcher Road, is taking extra precautions and expanding the normal cleaning schedule. They are increasing the disinfection of shared surfaces such as knobs, barres, switches, mats and equipment. If you, or someone in your household has been exposed to a contagious virus, or if you have a fever or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, err on the side of caution and stay home. Remind your child to wash and sanitize their hands before and after each class, and if you are in the studio with your child, help keep all community surfaces clean. Info: (315) 331-9158.
Ovid
• Postponed: South Seneca Middle-High School musical production of The Addams Family.
• Closed: Ford Memorial Library, Ovid, from March 17 to April 14. See ovidlibrary.org or Facebook page for updates and available services during closure.
Palmyra
• Canceled: Historic Palmyra's Women’s History Month Event, scheduled for March 19 at the Historic Palmyra Museums, 132 Market St., Palmyra. As of March 12, the museums were still open for business as usual. Info: (315) 597-6981 or historicpalmyrany.com.
Penn Yan
• Canceled: Yates County Democratic Committee information sessions.
• Sheriff Ron Spike has suspended all visitations to the Yates County Jail. Jail contact visitation is normally scheduled for Saturdays and Tuesdays. Staff is working on other alternatives, including video visitations.
• Canceled: Penn Yan Public Library programs for March. Info: pypl.org or (315) 536-6114.
Romulus
• The Vineyard Road Auction at 2296 Yerkes Road, Romulus, on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, are postponed. Info: (607) 869-9892.
• Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce has temporarily suspended all visitation to the Seneca County Correctional Facility. The Sheriff’s Office regrets any inconvenience.
Seneca Falls
• The annual Seneca County Women’s Coalition dinner honoring Coreen Lowry, previously scheduled for March 21 at Seneca Falls Country Club has been postponed; the rescheduled date is not yet known. Venue/buffet dinner will remain the same. Dinners are $35. For reservations, to donate an item for the silent auction or to place an ad in the program, call Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461.
• Closed: Seneca Falls Community Center as of 5 p.m. March 16. Check Facebook page for updates.
• The Seneca Falls Library will be closed from March 17 through April 13. All programming has been canceled for that time. See the Library's website for details. Library Wifi service can still be accessed from the library parking lot and as a cardholder there is still access to Hoopla and Overdrive eBook and audiobook services.
• The Standard Process Health and Fitness Center at New York Chiropractic College will be closing at 4:30 p.m. March 16. As of now, the plan is to reopen March 30. Those on NYCC's email list are advised to check for updates as they develop.
• Seneca Falls school district families requesting meals during school closure should fill out an online form by 4 p.m. Tuesday (March 17) at www.senecafallscsd.org/domain/1595.
Shortsville
• The Red Jacket Library is still open. All library-sponsored programs are suspended through Sunday, April 19. Meeting room use will resume Monday, April 20. Return library materials only in the Book Drops. During check out library cards will be scanned in the patrons’ hands. Materials may be renewed over the phone. Call (585) 289-3559. For updates, check the library’s website, Facebook page and e-newsletter.
Sodus
• Canceled: Sodus Library’s Books Sandwiched In and the regular Friends of the Sodus Library’s regular meeting on March 17. The next regular meeting of the Friends will be on April 21 along with a Books Sandwiched In presentation. Info (315) 483-9292.
Tyre
• Del Lago Resort & Casino will close at 5 p.m. March 16 in accordance with a state mandate announced earlier Monday.
• • •
Auburn
• Cayuga Community College is shifting to a distance learning format. Classes will continue in the current schedule and format through March 19. Starting March 20, the majority of courses on both campuses will shift to a distance learning model. This format will continue until further notice.
Ithaca
• Closed: The Paleontological Research Institution's Museum of the Earth and the Cayuga Nature Center through April 3. Cayuga Nature Center trails will be open during normal hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday. The trails at Smith Woods in Trumansburg also will remain open. Info: priweb.org.
• Canceled: Cornell University’s Department of Music's upcoming concerts, including the visit of A.D. White Professor-at-Large Wynton Marsalis on March 20. His visit will be rescheduled for the fall semester. Other performances that are canceled include String Trios with Ariana Kim, John Haines-Eitzen, and Daniel Kim (March 16); Annette Richards (March 17); Anna Steppler and Zoe Weiss (March 21); Ensemble X (March 22); and Ariana Kim (March 23). The music department’s website will be kept up to date with other cancellations, postponements, and concerts with livestreaming options.
• Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performance on Friday, March 27, at Ford Hall at Ithaca College has been canceled. All ticket-holders will be able to exchange their tickets for a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-21 season. Info: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra at (607) 273-8981 or info@CCOithaca.org.
• All live events at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca have been postponed for the remainder of March. Decisions for spring programming will be made by March 25 or as the situation evolves. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates as they are confirmed, and tickets purchased will be honored for the new event dates. Check hangartheatre.org for updates or call the Hangar at (607) 73-8588 or email boxoffice@hangartheatre.org. For information regarding tickets to DSP Shows, email info@dspshows.com or call (607) 280-2900.
• All performances through the end of March at State Theatre of Ithaca Inc., 107 W. State St., are postponed. Shows may be rescheduled, if possible. If you are not able to make the rescheduled event, full refunds will then be provided. It may take at least a week for all refunds to be processed. Info: (607) 277-8283.
• Visitor restrictions are in place until further notice at Cayuga Medical Center’s hospital and offsite facilities. All patients, visitors, and employees entering the building will be screened. One visitor will be allowed per inpatient to be the only daily visitor allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay. Those who are sick will not be allowed entry. Cayuga Medical Center will work with families who have special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. Until further notice, the Garden Café, Express Cafe, and East Campus Café are closed to the general public.
• Kitchen Theatre Company has canceled all performances of “Catch As Catch Can.” Patrons with tickets for the production will automatically receive a credit. Proceeds from all ticket donations will support Kitchen Theatre programs and artists, including those affected by the show’s cancellation. Those requesting refunds will get them. Info: boxoffice@kitchentheatre.org or (607) 272-0570. Updates: kitchentheatre.org.
Mumford
The Genesee Country Village & Museum is canceling both weekends of its Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast (March 21 and 22 and March 28 and 29) and the Maple Soiree (April 4). Ticket-holders may receive a refund, a credit toward membership or future programming/admission, or donate the funds to the museum. As of Monday, March 16, all other programs are continuing. Info: ProgramRegistrar@gcv.org or (585) 294-8218.
Rochester
• The Diocese of Rochester has issued the following guidelines:
— Catholics who are sick with any illness are asked to stay at home for their own protection and those of others.
— Any Catholic who feels at risk from exposure to the virus, especially the elderly and most vulnerable, are not obligated to attend Mass. Anyone with concern for his or her health is not obligated to attend Mass.
— The exchange of the Sign of Peace during Mass is suspended. Also, there is to be no holding of hands during the Lord’s prayer or at any other time during Mass.
— Reception of the Precious Blood from the chalice is suspended.
• Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Rochester campus is closed to the public through March 27.
• Rochester Broadway Theatre League has canceled next week’s performances of “Hello, Dolly!” and the Countdown Challenge Dance Competition this weekend. Single tickets purchased for “Hello, Dolly!” through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased via the RBTL Box Office can be returned for a full refund. RBTL’s M&T Bank Broadway Season Ticket holders will receive a credit on their account with the option to apply the credit to their 2020-2021 Season Ticket Renewal. If a refund is preferred, contact the RBTL Box Office at (585) 222-5000 or email mail@rbtl.org.
• George Eastman House is closed until further notice.
• Canceled: Geva Theatre Center's remaining performances of “Once” and “Cry It Out.” Patrons with tickets may receive access to videos of Geva’s productions of “Once” and “Cry It Out.” (Details will be available soon); receive a credit toward a future production at Geva in the current season, toward a 2020-2021 Season Subscription, or toward single tickets when they become available; or they may donate the value of their ticket(s) as a tax-deductible contribution. Geva will continue to pay its artists and staff during this crisis. The Box Office will contact ticket holders in the coming days. The 2020-21 season announcement has been postponed. The website and social media will be updated. Info: GevaTheatre.org.
• The Hochstein School, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., has canceled all concerts, meetings and classes. Look for updates at hochstein.org and on Facebook.
New York state
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered new mass gathering regulations in response to COVID-19.
— Throughout New York state, events with 50 or more individuals in attendance are to be canceled or postponed. Any gathering under 50 individuals in attendance will be required to cut capacity by 50 percent.
- Also, restaurants and bars must close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only as of 8 p.m. Monday night. These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol.
— New limits on visitations to nursing homes; only medically necessary visits will be allowed to protect the most vulnerable.
— Drive-through testing sites are being set up.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging customers to complete transactions online at the DMV website, dmv.ny.gov. The website offers more than 60 transactions and services including options to renew or replace a driver license and/or vehicle registration, obtain a driving record (abstract), change your address, and make a payment. License plates may also be turned in by mail.
For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.