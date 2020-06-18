CANANDAIGUA — The court system has taken another step toward normal operations in the wake of COVID-19.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran of Ontario County, the administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, announced the move to Phase III of in-person operations. The district covers eight area counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
“Phase III is an enhancement to our Phase II plan and is a continuation of our focus on safely and efficiently returning to in-person court operations,” Doran said in a press release. “An increase in the number of staff returning to our courthouses and an expanded list of matters that will be presumptively held in-person are highlights of this next phase.”
Phase III will see the courts limit occupancy of all rooms/courtrooms in keeping with social distancing guidelines.
While remaining open for business during the pandemic, the courts initially limited operations, consolidated court facilities, implemented and expanded virtual court operations, and taken other measures to restrict courthouse traffic and contain the spread of COVID-19. With guidance from public health officials, plans to safely resume more normal court operations have been ongoing.
During Phase III, the following matters shall presumptively be heard in-person:
• Matters considered essential by court personnel.
• Bench (non-jury) trials.
• Family Court Act Article 10 evidentiary hearings.
• Child support proceedings filed prior to April 1.
• Permanency hearings.
• Criminal preliminary hearings and criminal pretrial evidentiary hearings.
• Pleas and sentences for defendants at liberty that do not involve incarceration.
• Arraignments of defendants accused of a violation of vehicle and traffic law.
• Treatment court and judicial diversion appearances where the assigned judge determines an appearance in an acute case is necessary to protect the health and safety of a defendant.
During Phase III, the following matters shall presumptively be heard virtually:
• Matters considered non-essential by court personnel.
• Criminal proceedings except those noted above.
• Juvenile delinquency proceedings.
• Persons In-Need of Supervision proceedings.
• Evidentiary hearings conducted remotely with the consent of the parties.
• Mental health proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult. A request to deviate may be made by an attorney or litigant to the assigned judge.
“Our goal continues to be to work diligently on effectively striking the delicate balance between ensuring the health and safety of all who enter our courthouses and the measured, deliberate steps we take forward to resume our courthouses to full functionality,” Doran said.
People with court-related questions are encouraged to call their designated county courthouse. Find contact information for those at ww2.nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.