CANANDAIGUA — State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran announced Tuesday that all non-essential court functions have been postponed until further notice.
Doran, administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, said each county in the district has consolidated court operations into one building for essential court matters as outlined in an administrative order. In Monroe County, a core team of essential staff (including judges) are available at the Hall of Justice in Rochester to manage essential court matters.
Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties have also consolidated court matters to one location, and have staff and judges available when essential matters arise. Other changes implemented in the district to protect health and safety include:
• If an essential court proceeding is scheduled, only litigants and their attorneys will be permitted in the courthouse. Family and friends will not be permitted.
• Canceling or postponing all in-person meetings that do not involve court proceedings scheduled to occur in district courthouses through the end of April of 2020.
“Protecting the health and safety of all who work in or enter our courthouses in the 7th Judicial District remains our top priority,” Doran said in a press release. “Emergency preparedness in the courts is ongoing, and in response to the threat of the coronavirus or COVID-19, the 7th Judicial District has been working proactively in collaboration with the Office of Court Administration, county officials and the legal community to implement local plans focused on infection control through safety protocols and reducing foot traffic through our courts.”
Doran said the district will continue to monitor the situation and encourage anyone with court-related questions to call or email their local courthouses. Contact information and information related to court postponements is available online for all courthouses in the district on the New York State Unified Court System website (nycourts.gov).