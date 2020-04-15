CANANDAIGUA — With local courts all but shut down due to COVID-19, judges are now expanding their work with “virtual chambers” technology.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran said judges in the 7th Judicial District started handling more matters on Monday. Doran is administrative judge for the district, an eight-county area that includes Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
“Because we have successfully transitioned to a virtual court system, we are able to turn our attention to certain court matters in addition to those initially deemed ‘essential,’” Doran said in a press release, adding that the reduction of foot traffic in courtrooms and the health and safety of court employees and the community remains a top priority.
Last month, Doran announced that all non-essential court functions in the district were postponed until further notice. At that time, each county’s court operations were consolidated in one building and virtual courtroom technology was only used for cases deemed essential.
“Because we have been able to successfully manage essential cases via virtual courtroom technology, we are now prepared to advance to the next step by widening the scope of cases to further ensure that the vitally important business before our courts continues,” Doran said.