ROCHESTER — Area court protocols have been updated due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran of Ontario County, administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, announced the changes in a press release last week. The district includes courts in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties.
Doran said while remaining open for business since the beginning of the pandemic, the court system has remained fluid in adapting protocols — as needed — to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. With guidance from public health officials, plans to safely resume more normalized court operations have been ongoing.
“The updates are a measured response assuring that we are appropriately and effectively responding to the data while assuring continued access to courts, particularly for the most urgent matters,” Doran said.
Most significantly impacted by the updates will be in-person and virtual court appearances and courtroom occupancy. Until further notice, occupancy of all courtrooms shall be limited to the lesser of 10 people or half of the posted room occupancy per code.
The number of non-judicial staff reporting to courthouses shall be reduced to the minimum number necessary to ensure safe operation. All staff not reporting to the courthouse will work remotely, and all current safety measures including COVID screening at courthouse entrances, mask wearing, social distancing, and more will continue.
Doran added that no new prospective trial jurors (criminal or civil) or grand jurors will be summoned. The types of matters that may be heard in-person at a courthouse have been scaled back to reduce foot traffic, while the use of technology to hold virtual appearances is encouraged.
Exceptions include drug treatment court and judicial diversion appearances when the presiding judge determines an in-person appearance is necessary to protect the health and safety of a defendant. Another exception is any proceeding involving a self-represented litigant, where the presiding judge determines that holding a virtual proceeding denies the self-represented litigant meaningful access to the proceeding.
All other matters must be heard virtually including bench trials in civil and criminal cases, evidentiary hearings in civil and criminal cases, motion arguments, mental hygiene law proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult, alternate dispute resolution, arbitration, and small claims assessment review proceedings.
People with court-related questions are encouraged to call their county courthouse. Contact information for those courts is available at nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.