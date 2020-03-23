Beginning today, the Times will publish a list of local sports and related events that are postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events that are postponed may be rescheduled; a date is included it known at this time. Events that are canceled won’t be rescheduled. If you have information about a change in your event or schedule — a golf tournament/league, 5K or other road race, Little League, etc. — please email the specifics to sports@fltimes.com.
Canceled: All remaining NCAA and NJCAA winter sports championships, along with all remaining NCAA and NJCAA spring sports activities, including championships.
Canceled: All remaining NYSPHSAA winter sports championships — boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, and ice hockey.
Postponed: Indefinitely, NYSPHSAA spring sports activities.
Canceled: Paradise Speedway awards banquet, March 28. Refunds can be picked up at the speedway’s pay-off building from 1-3 p.m. April 4.
Canceled: Seneca7, April 26. Info: www.seneca7.com.
Postponed: Waterloo Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, May 24. Rescheduled for Oct. 10.