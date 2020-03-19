WATERLOO — To reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19, Seneca County Clerk Tina Lotz has instituted the following policies at the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Waterloo.
• The local DMV will only process transactions for Seneca County residents.
• All car and motorcycle permit testing is suspended.
• Commercial driver’s license permit tests will continue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• License transactions will be limited to license renewals, name changes and address changes.
• Registration renewals and issuance of license plates will continue as usual.
“It is our intent that by instituting these temporary measures, we will reduce the number of clients gathering in our facility, thereby reducing the potential for the transmission of COVID-19,” Lotz said. “I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will lift these restrictions as soon as possible.”
Customers are advised to call (315) 539-1770 is there is an emergency situation that requires immediate attention.