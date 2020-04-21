GENEVA – The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association to adjust its focus as it works to protect the quality of Seneca Lake.
For one, SLPWA officials would normally attend in-person meetings in the “off-season” of winter and spring at the Finger Lakes Institute. There would also be roundtable discussions to develop plans for the coming year. Meetings with partners such as the Institute, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, watershed steward Ian Smith and others would be conducted to optimize plans.
Much of that has transitioned into remote or virtual meetings.
SLPWA also is dependent on financial support from members, businesses and organizations. The COVID-19 virus has led to the loss of jobs and income for many while many businesses have closed.
“Financial support for all Pure Waters operations is provided substantially by membership dues and donations. Our members are routinely very loyal and generous with their donations,” said Frank D’Orio, SLPWA vice president of operations. “Given the financial impacts of COVID-19, we understand that some may not be able to contribute to the degree they have in the past. Collectively, I know we will work together to make the best of a very difficult situation.”
SLPWA plans to continue its water quality programs in 2020. D’Orio said its citizen science programs are some of the best in the state, according to the DEC.
“We want to maintain this reputation, even though this is a difficult period. To do this, we have put in place flexible delivery and funding models that will allow us to maintain our progoam’s continuity and quality,” he said.
That includes stream monitoring, where in order to keep social distancing regulations, monitor teams have been reduced to two people, with an effort to make use of husband-and-wife teams.
SLPWA still plans to lintroduce a new Lake Friendly Living Program later this spring. It is being cooperatively developed by Canandaigua, Keuka, Cayuga and Seneca lake associations to broaden its impact across the Finger Lakes. Also, the organization’s highly-respected Harmful Algal Blooms shoreline monitoring program is gearing up and can always use more volunteers to attend a two-hour training session, possibly remotely, and monitor a mutually agreed upon shoreline zone at least once a week from August through October.
“At some point, the virus wil be conquered. We don’t know when or how, but we know it will happen,” D’Orio said. “When this is done, challenges with lake water quality will still be there. SLPWA will stay the couse and through creative solutions, wlll make sure we don’t miss a beat.”