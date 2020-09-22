CLYDE — Clyde-Savannah schools will be closed again Tuesday after a non-teaching staff member tested positive for COVID-1. With that, the district reported that health officials have also identified a bus where students may have been exposed.
The announcement to close schools for a second day was made by Superintendent Mike Hayden Monday afternoon. He delivered the message of Tuesday’s school closure on the district’s website.
“In collaboration with the Wayne County Department of Health, we have decided to extend our school closure for students through tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.
The extended closure will provide the district and the health department additional time to complete contact tracing and support the process.”
Hayden noted that staff will report for a Superintendent’s Conference Day on Tuesday.
Added Hayden: “I want to sincerely thank you for your patience throughout the past 48 hours. I realize that these decisions and school closures create an inconvenience to many of our families, and I thank you for your understanding as we work to ensure the safety of our school community.”
Hayden noted that if the district needs to move to a full virtual-learning model, “families will need to be prepared to support this transition.”
Hayden had announced on Sunday night on the district’s website that school would be closed Monday, which he said was “a precautionary measure, and supports the (Wayne County) Health Department’s contact tracing protocol, providing additional time to review all possible exposures.”
The superintendent said that “through their contact tracing protocols, the department of health has contacted all families and provided further directions to quarantine. If families have not been contacted by the department of health, then your child was not part of the contact tracing for the potential exposure, and there are no additional actions required. If the department of health indicates further action at the district level, we will communicate that directly with you.”
On Monday afternoon, Wayne County Public Health issued a press release on the Clyde-Savannah case, stating that “our team has done an excellent job of contacting the appropriate persons who may have come into contact with the confirmed case. The Clyde-Savannah School District and Wayne County Public Health decided, out of an abundance of caution, to have the school close for today to continue to aid our contact tracing efforts.”
The health department urged residents, parents, students and staff to follow appropriate precautionary measures, such as wearing a face covering, social distancing, and using hand sanitizer and/or washing hands frequently.
“These precautionary measures are vital towards lowering the risk of further spread or contact in situations like this one, and in everyday life,” the agency said. “Our efforts are ongoing and we have no further information to share at this time.”
Hayden said he wanted to assure the public “that the district is working hard to address this issue and that we fully recognize this news is difficult to hear. Please know our district is continuing to do everything possible to ensure we have the supports in place for our community.”