Here is a listing of the most up-to-date information on the number of COVID-19 cases in the four-county area. The information comes from the websites of the public health departments in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties (Note: not all the departments provide the same information). It is updated as new information is posted on county health department websites:
Ontario County — 98 confirmed cases / 3 new cases / 9 currently hospitalized / 56 recovered / 9 deaths
Seneca County — 34 confirmed cases / 5 currently hospitalized / 25 recovered / 1 death
Wayne County — 73 confirmed cases / 1 new case / 0 currently hospitalized, 46 recovered, 2 deaths
Yates County — 28 cases / 0 new cases / 1 currently hospitalized / 15 recovered / 1 death