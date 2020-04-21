PENN YAN — The murder trial of a Branchport man accused of beating his mother has been delayed due to the court backlog caused by COVID-19.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Monday that the trial of Paul Khouzam, which had been scheduled for July, has been adjourned until at least September.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
Khouzam is accused of breaking into his mother’s home during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6. Police said he beat and stabbed her with a hammer and knife.
The alleged crime happened about 4 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m., and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later to find Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road.
Deputies went to Daoud’s home and found her unconscious and bleeding in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and underwent surgery.
Deputies also found a small dog Daoud owned dead in the home.
Daoud, 67, died at a Monroe County hospice facility in October 2018.
Khouzam was incarcerated in the Yates County Jail for about eight months after his arrest. He was admitted to the Rochester Psychiatric Center in April 2019 after two psychiatrists deemed him an “incapacitated person,” but released from the facility last October after a doctor determined he was competent to stand trial.
During pretrial hearings in the case, several sheriff’s department officers said Khouzam admitted beating his mother.
Khouzam’s court-appointed attorney, Robert Zimmerman, has said he will be using a temporary insanity defense.
Khouzam, who was on probation for charges in Schuyler County at the time of his arrest, is being held in the Yates County Jail without bail for violation of probation. His bail on the murder and other charges is $1 million cash or $2 million bond.