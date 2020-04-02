While trucks continue to roll into two of the state’s largest landfills, there are fewer of them these days due to COVID-19 and its economic impact.
“We’ve seen volumes dip a bit as economic activity slows,” said Joe Fusco, vice president of Casella Waste Systems, which runs the Ontario County Landfill in the town of Seneca. “It’s a little early to determine what the impact is directly. Overall, we do expect volumes to parallel the larger economic contraction.”
Kyle Black, regional manager for Seneca Meadows, Inc., also confirmed the volume seen recently at the Seneca Falls landfill is down. He declined to say how much.
“As with everything these challenging days, our daily volumes are very fluid,” he said.
Despite less trash going to the landfills, Black and Fusco said their companies have not laid off employees. They also said the landfills are following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Waste and Recycling Association to protect employees against coronavirus exposure.
“Safety is our number one core value at Seneca Meadows — all day, every day,” Black said. “We implemented CDC recommendations three weeks ago at all our facilities to protect our team, customers, community partners and our neighbors.”
Black said those steps include minimizing person-to-person contact and at least 6 feet of separation; closing breakrooms and common gathering areas; having non-operational employees work from home; rigorous cleaning and disinfecting of equipment; using disposable gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes; and minimizing and eliminating outside paperwork and non-essential deliveries.
While both landfills take waste from downstate, Black and Fusco said they do not take medical waste.
“Our trained team monitors the waste streams every day, screening random loads looking for unauthorized waste. Although permitted to take treated medical waste, we do not take it,” Black said. “We made that conscious decision many years ago to protect workers.”
“Under normal circumstances, we have extensive and comprehensive safety protections for our landfill employees,” Fusco added. “These are useful in extraordinary circumstances as well, and we’ve supplemented them with efforts to protect our employees’ health through personal protective equipment and items such as hand sanitizer.”