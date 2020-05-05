Below is a list of Finger Lakes-area food and beverage businesses that remain open for takeout/delivery. We hope this is as comprehensive as possible but we know we may be missing some businesses. Anyone not on this list that is offering takeout and/or delivery services can send the specifics to fltimes@fltimes.com.
ONTARIO COUNTY
GENEVA
B&D Market, (315) 759-5968 or Facebook, takeout, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Bagels and Cakes, (315) 781-7643, delivery/takeout; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
Beef & Brew, (315) 789-7770, takeout/delivery within Geneva city limits; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Belhurst Winery, (315) 781-0201, ext. 8, and wineshop@belhurst.com, call or email ahead for pickup.
Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, (315) 759-5404, takeout; 5-8 p.m. Thu-Mon.
Branch by Bellangelo, (315) 325-4314.
Cam’s, (315) 789-6297, takeout/delivery; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thu; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri-Sat; 1-8 p.m. Sun.
Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, (315) 789-4613, takeout/delivery.
Cosentino's Ristorante, (315) 789-1638 and cosentinosgeneva.com, takeout; 4-8 p.m.Wed-Sat.
The Cracker Factory, (315) 789-1226, takeout beer, wine, cider and cocktails; 5-7 p.m. Tue, Thu-Fri; 5-8 p.m. Sun
Dana’s Time Out, (315) 781-2107, takeout; regular hours.
The Deluxe, (315) 789-1171, takeout/limited delivery; 4-8 p.m., same days as before.
Dunkin’, (315) 759-5912 and dunkindonuts.com.
Eddie O’Brien’s, (315) 789-7999, takeout.
El Morro, (315) 759-5295, takeout/delivery; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat; curbside possible if paid with a credit card.
The Elephant Geneva (Thai), (315) 759-6048 and www.theelephantgeneva.com; takeout or delivery with DoorDash.
Finger Lakes Sausage & Beer, (315) 325-4125, fingerlakessausageandbeer.com and on Facebook, takeout/delivery; 4-7 p.m. Sun-Thu; 4-8 p.m. Fri-Sat.
Flavors Indian Restaurant, (315) 325-4954; takeout or curbside pickup.
FLX Fry Bird, (315) 789-1613, takeout/curbside delivery.
GAEL Brewing Co., (315) 220-0190 and www.gaelbrewing.com, takeout growlers and crowlers; 3-7 p.m. Fri; noon to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Geneva Gelato, (315) 759-6024; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue-Thu; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri-Sat; noon to 8 p.m. Sun.
Headley’s Liquor Barn, (315) 789-1858.
Kindred Fare, (315) 787-0400, takeout only; 1-8 p.m. daily.
Lake Drum Brewing, (315) 789-1200, takeout beer and cider in growlers, cans and pints; 5-7 p.m. weekdays; 3-5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
The Linden Social Club, (315) 325-4300.
Mark’s Pizzeria, (315) 719-0205, carry-out/delivery; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
McDonald’s, (315) 781-0229; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Momberger’s, (315) 789-5855, takeout/delivery; regular hours.
Monaco’s Coffee, (315) 787-0397, takeout; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Mr. Twistee's, (315) 781-0858.
Pedulla’s Wine & Liquor, (315) 789-2855, curbside pickup/delivery; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat; noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
Pinky’s Restaurant, (315) 789-9753, takeout by calling ahead or walking in; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wed and Fri.
Provisions, (315) 789-1613, takeout/curbside delivery; all orders over $20 come with a roll of toilet paper.
Ravines Wine Cellars, (315) 781-7007 takeout/curbside delivery; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Ronnie’s Cedar Inn, (315) 789-4385, www.ronniescedarinn.com and on Facebook, takeout/delivery; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Simple Sweets Bakery, (315) 759-3382; takeout/delivery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Subway (Hamilton Street), (315) 789-9539, carry-out; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Subway (Walmart), (315) 781-0028, carry-out; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Tim Hortons, (315) 781-9120; 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Torrey Park Grille, (315) 789-1629, curbside pickup/delivery; 4-8 p.m. Wed-Sun.
Twisted Rail Brewing Company, (315) 325-6995, food and beer takeout/fills; 4-8 p.m. Thu-Fri; noon to 6 p.m. Sat; noon to 4 p.m. Sun.
Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, (315) 781-1199, delivery/takeout; same hours; closed Mon-Tue.
Water Street Café, (315) 789-2560, takeout/local delivery, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
WeBe Brewing Co., (315) 325-4834, curbside service; 4-8 p.m. Mon and Wed-Fri; 2-6 p.m. Sat-Sun.
White Springs Winery, (315) 781-9463.
CANANDAIGUA
A’s Diner & Desserts, (585) 905-0478.
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, (585) 394-3430, applebees.com or mobile app, limited takeout menu/delivery; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
American Legion, (585) 394-3790, takeout.
Arby’s, (585) 396-9356, takeout via drive-thru window.
Beehive Brew Pub, (585) 919-2471, takeout.
Bon Ami French Bistro, (585) 905-3951, takeout; noon to 7 p.m. Tue-Sat.
Casa De Pasta, (585) 394-3710, curbside pickup.
Charlie Riedel’s Restaurant, (585) 396-3420, takeout and curbside pickup.
Cheshire Farms Creamery, (585) 396-9793.
Dalai Java Coffee Shop, (585) 394-2065, curbside pickup.
Dunkin’, (585) 412-6233 and dunkindonuts.com.
Eastside Grill and Pub, (585) 905-3903.
Eddie O’Brien’s, (585) 394-8810, takeout.
Eric’s Office Restaurant, (585) 394-8787, takeout and delivery; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Mon-Sat.
F. Oliver’s, (585) 396-2585.
Faro’s Pizzeria, (585) 396-2840, takeout.
Flavors Indian Restaurant, (585) 412-6342; takeout, curbside pickup and delivery (free delivery over $30).
FLX BBQ Company, (585) 905-3933; takeout and delivery; takeout 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and delivery noon to 7 p.m. Tue-Sat.
Gateway Grille, (585) 394-1647, curbside, delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Gleason’s Food and Drink, (585) 905-3056, curbside pickup.
Greenfront Restaurant, (585) 394-7015, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.
Irish Mafia Brewing Company, (585) 257-5172, takeout; limited delivery.
Lafayette Motel & Restaurant, (585) 394-5383, takeout and delivery; box lunches and reheat dinners; on-site, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lock Stock Bar & Grill, (585) 229-9848.
Mac’s Philly Steaks, (585) 394-7080, takeout and delivery; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Macri’s Deli & Cafe, (585) 905-0866, takeout/delivery; regular hours.
Mark’s Pizzeria, (585) 394-9490, takeout/delivery; Sun-Thu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri-Sat, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald’s, (585) 396-1350; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
MighTea Boba, (585) 412-9170, takeout/delivery; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Nick’s Chophouse, (585) 393-0303, curbside pickup.
Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake, (585) 905-0201, takeout; 4-8 p.m. Wed-Sun.
Peppers Deli & Pastas, (585) 412-9005, takeout; delivery possible upon inquiry.
Perri’s Pizzeria, (585) 394-6060, takeout.
Pizzanos Pizza, (585) 393-0690, curbside pickup.
Pontillo’s Pizzeria, (585) 394-7330, curbside pickup and takeout; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Ray’s Restaurant, (585) 412-6952, takeout/delivery; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Rio Tomatlán, (585) 394-9380, takeout/delivery; takeout, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Rise and Shine, (585) 394-9001.
Ryan’s Wine & Spirits, (585) 394-4740.
Simply Crepes, (585) 394-9090, takeout/delivery.
Square Knot Brewing, (585) 412-6438.
Star Cider, (585) 412-8785.
Subway (Crosby's Gas Station), (585) 905-0101, carry-out; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Subway (Eastern Boulevard), (585) 394-8610, carry-out; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Sweet Expressions, (585) 394-5250.
Sweet Solutions, (905) 0638, curbside pickup.
Thai By Night, (585) 412-6261; noon to 7 p.m. Wed-Thu; 3-7 p.m.; Fri-Sat.
Tom Wahl’s, (585) 393-9170.
Twisted Rail Brewing Company, (585) 396-0683, pizza and beer takeout/fills; 3-7 p.m. Thu; 2-8 p.m. Fri; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat; noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
The Villager Restaurant, (585) 394-2890.
Vineyards Wine & Spirits, (585) 394-3200.
Wally’s Pub, (585) 394-2718, takeout.
Wegmans, (585) 394-4820; burger bar, pizza and sub shops open for takeout; hot bar, salad bar and café seating area are closed.
Young Lion Brewing Company, (585) 412-6065.
CLIFTON SPRINGS
The New Countryside Family Restaurant, (315) 462-6651.
Talk of the Town Café II, (315) 462-2234; takeout/delivery breakfast and lunch 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; takeout breakfast 6-11 a.m. Sat; takeout breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sun.
Warfield’s Restaurant, (315) 462-7184, takeout; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tue-Sat.
FARMINGTON
Burger King, (585) 337-6902.
Dario’s Famous Pizza, (585) 398-3430.
Dunkin’, (585) 924-9682 and dunkindonuts.com.
El Jimador, (585) 398-0110.
Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters, (585) 742-6218.
KFC, (585) 924-2450.
McDonald’s, (585) 924-2840; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Prosecco Italian Restaurant, (585) 924-8000, takeout and delivery.
Subway, (585) 924-7210.
Taco Bell, (585) 398-7499.
HOPEWELL
Naked Dove Brew Company, (585) 396-2537.
MANCHESTER
Dunkin’, (585) 412-5526 and dunkindonuts.com.
McDonald’s, (585) 289-9575; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Reinvention Brewing Co., (585) 289-7309, takeout orders through “ice cream” window; 4-7 p.m. Thu-Fri; 2-7 p.m. Sat; 2-5 p.m. Sun.
PHELPS
Blue Ribbon Smoke House and Restaurant, (315) 548-9206, takeout and curbside pickup; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sat; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Brothers II Still & Grill, (315) 462-9508, takeout/local delivery; 4-8 p.m. Mon; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue-Wed; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thu-Sat; noon to 7 p.m. Sun.
Crafty Ales & Lagers, (315) 332-1606, takeout/delivery.
Fat Boy’s Pizzeria, (315) 548-8656.
Henyo’s Goonie Village, (315) 548-3870.
Waterside Wine Bar, (585) 301-1242, takeout; 5-7 p.m. Tue-Wed; 5-8 p.m. Thu-Sat.
SHORTSVILLE
Depot 25 Restaurant, (585) 289-3600, depot25restaurant.com and on Facebook, takeout/local delivery; 4-9 p.m. Wed-Sun.
SENECA COUNTY
FAYETTE
Bottomless Brewing, pickup, Bottbrew.revelup.com/weborder; noon to 4 p.m. Fri-Sat.
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, (315) 585-4432.
Ventosa Vineyards, (315) 719-0000, takeout wine; 11 am. to 7 p.m. Wed-Sun.
Zugibe Vineyards, (315) 585-6402.
INTERLAKEN
Finger Lakes Cider House, (607) 351-3313.
Lucas Vineyards, (607) 532-4825.
LODI
Boundary Breaks Vineyard, (607) 474-5030.
Dano’s Heuriger on Seneca, (607) 582-7555, takeout; 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fri; noon to 7:30 p.m. Sat; noon to 6 p.m. Sun.
Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars, (607) 582-6011 and Lamoreauxwine.com, curbside pickup.
Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery and Wagner Valley Brewing Co., pickup/takeout; (607) 582-6039 and wagnervineyards.com (order online); noon to 4 p.m. daily.
OVID
Blackduck Cidery, (607) 342-1505 and www.blackduckcidery.com, takeout, order online for shipments; noon to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Italian Kitchen, (607) 869-5509, takeout/delivery; 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.
McDonald’s, (607) 869-5614; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Pat’s Pizzeria, (607) 869-9835 and patspizza.com, free delivery through April 30; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mon-Thu; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri-Sat; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.
Prouty’s, amberradzik@gmail.com.
Route 96 Diner, (607) 294-0063
Sheldrake Point Winery, (607) 532-9401.
Thirsty Owl Bistro, (607) 869-5805, winery only doing curbside wine takeout; no customers allowed inside.
ROMULUS
Buttonwood Grove Winery, (607) 869-9760, curbside pickup/free delivery; virtual happy hours at 4 p.m. Fri; virtual tours at 2 p.m. Tue.
Goose Watch Winery, (607) 403-0029; free delivery in local area and pickup/curbside service available at Swedish Hill Winery.
Knapp Winery, (607) 930-3495.
Swedish Hill Winery, (607) 403-0029; pickup/curbside service and free local delivery for all Swedish Hill, Goose Watch and Penguin Bay wines, Donkey Kick Hard Cider, and Lake House Beer.
SENECA FALLS
Café XIX, (315) 568-1183, curbside/walk-in takeout for food, pastries and coffee.
Dewey's 3rd Ward Tavern, (315) 568-4991; takeout chicken wings; 4-6 p.m. Wed.
Dewey's Party House, (315) 568-4991; takeout chicken barbecue; 5-6 p.m. Fri; noon to 1 p.m. Sun; 5-6 p.m. Tue.
Downtown Deli, (315) 568-9943, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tue-Sat.
Dunkin’, (315) 257-0026 and dunkindonuts.com.
El Bajio, (315) 712-4464, takeout.
Fall Street Brewing/Finger Lakes Kombucha Company, (315) 569-8332, curbside pickup; noon to 5 p.m. Thu-Sat; noon to 3 p.m. Sun.
Fleur de Lis Brew Works, (315) 665-BEER, curbside pickup; 4-6 p.m. Fri; noon to 6 p.m. Sat; noon to 5 p.m. Sun.
Lin’s Kitchen, (315) 568-0105, takeout; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Thu; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fri-Sat.
Little Italy, (315) 712-0000, takeout/delivery and takeout slices.
McDonald’s, (315) 539-8927; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Montezuma Winery, (315) 568-8190.
Sauders Country Store, (315) 568-2673, takeout only for café.
Seneca County House of Concern Food Pantry, (315) 568-2433; Tue-Thu by appointment only.
Subway (Nice & Easy), (315) 568-0973, carry-out; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mon-Thu; 7 a.m. to mid Fri-Sat; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun.
Subway (Walmart), (315) 539-8999, carry-out; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Sat; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.
Wolffy’s Grill & Marina, (315) 257-0077, takeout; noon to 6 p.m. daily.
TYRE
Magee Country Diner, (315) 539-0214, takeout menu available.
WATERLOO
Connie’s Diner, (315) 539-9556, takeout/free delivery (full menu); 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue-Sun.
Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, (315) 539-1064, takeout/delivery.
K&R Catering, Friday BBQ starting April 10; curbside pickup at side parking lot of All Creatures Veterinary Hospital, 309 Fall St., Seneca Falls. Advance sales taken Mon-Wed by calling (315) 651-1815. Supply limited.
Mac’s Drive-In, (315) 539-3064, takeout, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue-Sun.
Pat’s Pizzeria, (315) 539-3434 and patspizza.com, free delivery through April 30; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mon-Thu; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri-Sat; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.
Patsys FLX Diner (Border City), (315) 789-0630, takeout/delivery (within 10-mile radius); 4-8 p.m. Mon-Fri.
WAYNE COUNTY
CLYDE
The Brickoven of Clyde, (315) 902-4023, takeout; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun-Fri; 7-11 a.m. Sat.
Kee Kee Run Café, (315) 902-4149, takeout; 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tue-Wed; 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu; 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fri; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.
West Side Fuel & Deli, (315) 902-4067, takeout/local delivery; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Tue; 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wed-Fri; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun.
LYONS
EB Gators Pub & Grill, (315) 665-0001; takeout only; delivery available with a $20 order in a 6-mile radius.
McDonald’s, (315) 946-3353; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Pat’s Pizzeria, (315) 946-4500 and patspizza.com, free delivery through April 30; 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mon-Thu; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri-Sat; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.
The Pour House, (315) 665-0197; takeout/delivery.
Subway, (315) 946-3148, carry-out; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
William Street Tavern, (315) 665-0286, curbside service; full menu takeout along with growlers; cash and credit.
MACEDON
McDonald’s, (315) 986-2649; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available.
Twisted Rail Brewing Company, (585) 364-3416, food and beer takeout/fills; 5-8 p.m. Thu; 3-8 p.m. Fri; 1-7 p.m. Sat; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
NEWARK
BB’s Pizzeria, (315) 331-7786.
Bee Tee’s, (315) 331-4868.
Bodine’s Market, (315) 331-8327.
Canal View Restaurant, (315) 331-4803.
Craft 120, (315) 573-7781.
Domino’s, (315) 331-2250.
Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, (315) 331-2007.
Erie Shore Landing, (315) 830-0105.
Grind-On Coffee, (315) 331-3133.
Joey’s, (315) 331-7438.
McDonald’s, (315) 331-2499; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Pontillo’s, (315) 331-8872.
Salvatore’s, (315) 331-5555.
Subway, (315) 331-0230, carry-out; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Wed; 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thu-Sat; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.
Tolleson’s, (315) 332-8008.
Tom Wahl’s, (315) 331-9112.
Woody’s Hometown Pizza, (315) 331-4974; pickup/delivery.
WILLIAMSON
McDonald’s, (315) 589-2878; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available.
WOLCOTT
McDonald’s, (315) 594-1225; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available.
YATES COUNTY
BARRINGTON
McGregor Vineyard, 1-800-272-0192 and www.mcgregorwinery.com/curbside, curbside pickup; noon to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Ravines Wine Cellars, (315) 781-7007 takeout/curbside delivery; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
BENTON
Fox Run Vineyards, (315) 536-4616 and foxrunvineyards.com, online and phone orders and curbside pickup.
BRANCHPORT
Hunt Country Vineyards, (315) 595-2812 and info@huntwines.com, front-door pickup/free shipping (on 6 or more bottles, through May 15); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue-Sat.
DRESDEN
Dairyman’s Diner, (315) 536-9259; pickup only.
DUNDEE
Classic Café, (607) 243-5111, pickup/delivery; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Petersen’s Pizza, (607) 243-9999; pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun-Thu; 11 a.m. to midnight Fri; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.
Winner’s Circle Deli, (607) 243-9600; pickup only; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat; noon to midnight Sun.
MILO
Keuka Spring Vineyards, (315) 536-3147, pickup/local delivery/limited free shipping; noon to 5 p.m. daily.
PENN YAN
Angel’s Family Restaurant, (315) 536-4026, full menu for pickup/delivery in village.
Brock’s Bowl and Pizzeria, (315) 536-9595, pickup and delivery; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Thu; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun.
Cam’s Pizzeria, (315) 536-3065, pickup/delivery; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Wed; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thu; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fri; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sat; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun.
DiCola’s, (315) 719-8755, pickup only; 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wed-Fri; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.
Dunkin’, (315) 536-7680 and dunkindonuts.com.
Flour Shop Café & Bakery, (315) 536-6591 or text (607) 244-5701, curbside delivery; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m. to noon Sat.
Keuka Restaurant, (315) 536-5852, pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Sat.
The Liberty Restaurant, (315) 536-9036, takeout; noon to 8 p.m. Thu-Sat; noon to 7 p.m. Sun.
McDonald’s, (315) 536-2845; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for takeout; drive-thru and delivery available.
Morgan’s Grocery, (315) 536-6612, pickup only.
Mustang Pub, (315) 694-7950, pickup only; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mon-Sun.
Oak Leaf Café, (315) 536-0836, pickup only; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Penn Yan Diner, (315) 536-6004, pickup/delivery; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Sun.
Penn Yan Express Stop, (315) 536-2110, pickup from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mon-Sun; delivery 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., anywhere from Branchport to Dresden.
Seneca Farms, (315) 536-4066, pickup/delivery.
Silverbird Wood Fired, (315) 536-5892, pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thu; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri-Sat; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.
Skyline Trading Post, (315) 536-4640, pickup/delivery; Tue-Sat.
Timmy G’s, (315) 536-9800; pickup only; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Wagner Restaurant, (315) 536-8062; pickup only; breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m. daily; dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. Fri.
STARKEY
Fulkerson Winery, (607) 243-7883 and www.fulkersonwinery.com, online/phone orders and curbside pickup; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Fri; noon to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, (607) 243-7971 and http://shop.wiemer.com, curbside pickup; Mon-Fri.
Tabora Farm & Winery, (607) 678-4342; pickup only; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Villa Bellangelo, (607) 243-8602.
TORREY
Anthony Road Wine Co., (315) 536-2182 and www.anthonyroadwine.com, pickup/takeout; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.