WATERLOO — It has been 15 months since Christopher Freeman was arrested in the near-fatal stabbing of a Seneca Falls woman.
The case has gone through numerous delays — some anticipated, some not. They include a psychiatric evaluation, Freeman getting a new attorney and turning down several potential plea deals, the case going to a grand jury, and, finally, a shutdown of the state court system in early spring due to COVID-19.
After the courts went to virtual proceedings, gradually resumed operations over the late spring and summer, and were somewhat back to normal with grand juries hearing a large number of backlogged cases, Freeman was scheduled to stand trial in January. However, a recent decision by the state’s chief judge has Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz doubtful that will happen.
“I am proceeding with trial preparation, but there is a distinct possibility this will not move forward as scheduled,” Sinkiewicz said.
Earlier this week, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, ordered that upcoming trials and grand jury sessions be postponed until further notice. Trials and grand juries now underway can continue.
“The shutting down of trials is a concern as we continue to build a large number of cases that are trial ready and not able to be resolved,” Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said. “In many cases this has resulted either in extraordinary delays while individuals are in jail, and even when at liberty has an impact on the defendants. It is also a tremendous weight on the survivors, many of whom are already frustrated by a system that their lived experience indicates cannot help them.”
Like Sinkiewicz, Ritts has a high-profile case on his trial calendar for late 2020 or early 2021 — Canandaigua murder defendant William Fricke. That is now in limbo.
After DiFiore’s decision, the Times reached out to local district attorneys and Wayne County Public Defender Andy Correia, who has contributed to previous articles on the criminal justice system. Ontario County Public Defender Leanne Lapp also was contacted but did not respond.
“The delays in jury trials and grand jury, while unfortunate, is likely necessary to prevent COVID spreader events in the court system,” Correia said. “However, this will lead to clients further languishing in jail while cases are postponed for unknown amounts of time. Eventually, such delays can impact a defendant’s ability to present a defense.”
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco agreed with Ritts.
“I already have victims that are very upset about the delay,” Calarco said. “This also opens the door to defendants raising speedy trial issues. I am already answering motions concerning these issues.”
Another local DA with a major trial on hold is Todd Casella of Yates County. The defendant is Paul Khouzam, accused of murder in the death of his mother following an August 2018 incident near Dresden.
The trial was scheduled for last March but delayed twice due to the pandemic. It is now scheduled for February 2021.
“The public’s faith in our system of justice is dependent upon transparency, consistency, and the logical and timely progression of criminal prosecutions. Those foundations are being challenged by the manner in which we are forced to adapt to this pandemic,” Casella said. “Little has been done to adapt our courts — particularly at the local level — to virtual appearances, which only further jeopardizes the sanctity of our criminal justice system. I only hope our (state) Legislature and courts recognize what is at stake and take appropriate steps to ensure that our system continues to operate in a manner consistent with the rights of both the accused and the victims of crimes.”
“The passage of time rarely works in our favor,” Sinkiewicz added. “Victims and witnesses try to move on, and the stress of uncertainty weighs heavy on them. We were forced to dismiss a case because the key witness passed away.
“Memories fade and circumstances change. I liken our circumstances more to an hourglass than a bottleneck. The wider openings of bottles do not accurately reflect the much narrower confines we find ourselves in due to this pandemic.”
Ritts said his office made some progress by indicting about 65 cases in the July term of grand jury but lamented that the recent directive will bog down the system further.
In addition to the Fricke trial, another highly publicized case in Ontario County that has been delayed largely due to COVID-19 is the trial of Jack Montesanto, a suspended Geneva police officer.
"We never got to the point that we could set a local court trial, so it continues to remain in limbo," Ritts said. "We are ever hopeful that the development of two potential vaccines limits the breadth of the recent directives."
Correia said having virtual hearings in some cases may provide a limited alternative, but it should only happen within the constitutional right of the accused, and with their consent.
“The current technology does not provide adequate protections,” Correia said. “Automatically defaulting to virtual appearances across the board should not be the policy of the court system. The longer virtual measures remain in place, the more the rights of the accused in criminal cases will be undermined. We must all work together to get to the other side of this pandemic for all the public health reasons we are well aware of, but also so our institutions of justice can get back to carrying out their core mission — truly giving everyone their day in court.”