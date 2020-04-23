Online readers at fltimes.com can view COVID-19-related stories for free. You will find a link in the main navigation to point readers to this section.
When an event is canceled, that means it won’t be rescheduled. If an event is postponed, the original date is listed immediately after the event. If there is no date, the original date has passed. A new date is included if known.
See sports-related information on Page 1B.
Support local journalism. Subscribe today at (315) 789-3351 or fltimes.com.
Here are some local events affected by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic:
ONTARIO COUNTY
Geneva
• All events approved by the city using public resources are canceled. City meetings are postponed or will use video conferencing technology. There are no in-person visits allowed to most city facilities. City Hall, Public Works facilities and the ice rink are closed. All city Neighborhood Association meetings are canceled. Staff are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays by phone or email. Assessor: (315) 789-0091 or spigeon@geneva.ny.us; City Clerk: (315) 789-2603 or ljg@geneva.ny.us; City Manager: (315) 789-6104 or sgerling@geneva.ny.us; Comptroller/Finance: (315) 789-2114 or acb@geneva.ny.us; Development Services: (315) 789-5311 or nlb@geneva.ny.us; Engineering/Public Works: (315) 789-3101 or map@geneva.ny.us; Fire: (315) 789-6305 or mac@geneva.ny.us; Geneva Neighborhood Resource Center: (315) 828-6588 or gnrc@geneva.ny.us; Personnel: (315) 789-4369 or jbs@geneva.ny.us; Police: (315) 828-6771 or mjp@geneva.ny.us; Recreation: (315) 789-5005 or dsharman@geneva.ny.us. For city bill paying, pay online (http://cityofgenevany.com/services/), mail payments to City Hall (47 Castle St., Geneva, NY, 14456) or put payments in the drop box in the entryway of City Hall. Geneva residents and community organizations are helping community members most vulnerable to the mental, physical and financial impacts of COVID-19. For more, contact Erica Collins at (315) 789-6104 or ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
• Town Hall is closed. Payments and correspondence can be deposited in the box in the parking lot, and the first set of doors to the Town Hall entrance will be open so packages can be left in the vestibule. Info: town clerk’s office at (315) 789-3922, or Town Clerk Lorrie Naegele at (315) 719-3282 with time-sensitive issues.
• All Social Security services are available only by phone at 1-866-331-7759. Secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more. Check the Frequently Asked Questions section at socialsecurity.gov/ask. Staff will call anyone with a scheduled in-office appointment. Telephonic hearings are possible. Staff calls may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone.
• Ontario County Public Health’s next rabies clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 13 at the Hydrant Hose Fire Company.
• Discount Appliance World is open, with adjusted hours and interaction. Info: (315) 781-0477.
• Midas Auto Repair Shop is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For drop-off details, call owner Brian DeLucia at (315) 789-0156.
• Postponed: The Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Regional Spelling Bee at Hobart and William Smith; the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled.
• Postponed: The 10th annual Dinner for the Arts at St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy. Rescheduled for Sept. 20. Program will remain the same. Current reservations will be honored. Info: (315) 789-0106 or stpetersarts.org.
• Postponed: Geneva Reads’ annual Book Fest. Rescheduled for the fall.
• Postponed: Indefinitely, all events, bingo, bocce and cards at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge. The lodge's annual awards dinner was rescheduled for Aug. 22. New officers will be installed either by phone or video on a future date.
• Canceled: Geneva Rotary Club's annual Service Above Self Gala, April 30. This year's Service Above Self Springstead Award recipient is Geneva banker Robert “Bob” Schick. Info: secretary@genevarotaryclub.org or genevarotaryclub.org. Weekly meetings canceled until further notice.
• Canceled: Hobart and William Smith Colleges Commencement ceremony, May 17.
• Closed: Geneva Public Library. The library Foundation’s spring book sale is postponed.
• Closed: Geneva Family YMCA. Emergency School Age Childcare is being offered. Info: genevafamilyymca.org/coronavirus-updates.html.
• Closed: Geneva History Museum. Visit genevahistoricalsociety.com or the Facebook page for updates. The “Great Graphics Helped Women Get the Vote” program will be rescheduled.
• Closed: The Linden Exchange Consignment Shop.
• Closed: Belhurst Castle restaurants; lodging is open by reservation only. Info: (315) 781-0201.
• Closed: Universal Appliance Rebuilts.
• Closed: Main Moon.
• Closed: Mr. Twistee's. Will open May 1.
• Closed: Cosentino's Ristorante.
• Closed: Denny's.
• Closed: Monterrey Mexican Restaurant.
• Closed: Gordmans (formerly Peebles).
• Closed: Char Burrito Bar.
• Closed: Bubble Tea.
Canandaigua
• Ontario County sheriff's office non-essential staffing is working from home. All essential Law Enforcement, Corrections and 911 staff are working and serving the needs of the public. The lobby and Civil/Records walk up windows are closed. People are encouraged, if they need a police report, accident report or civil question to call the following numbers: Records Division (585) 396-4618; Civil Division (585) 396-4666; Jail Division (585) 396-1800; Evidence Division (585) 396-4624; Email Civil civil@co.ontario.ny.us; Records records@co.ontario.ny.us. The sheriff's department is taking non-emergency, low priority calls over the phone. Calls such as harassing phone calls, identity theft, and others will be handled by a Deputy Sheriff, who will advise people of their options. 911 communications officers are asking all callers specific questions regarding symptoms related to COVID-19. If there is a concern, responding law enforcement, EMS and Fire will be notified to take the necessary precautions.
• The Ontario County Clerk’s Office has discontinued several services. Services are limited to essential and/or time-sensitive business only. The following in-person services are suspended: all pistol permit transactions, to include applications and amendments, with the only exception (please call first) a change-of-address amendment; passport application acceptance and photos; veteran identification cards; notary renewals (will be accepted by mail only); and doing-business-as-usual filings (will be accepted by mail only). The office will maintain normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, but will be closed to the public from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Call (585) 396-4200 before coming to the office, as many types of requests can be handled by email, fax or mail.
• The city has closed all city facilities to the public and is operating with minimum staffing. All business/transactions must be conducted by email, online or by mail. Place payments, plans, applications, etc. in the drop box on the side entrance of City Hall on West Avenue. Marriage licenses will be issued by appointment only. All other face-to-face meetings are canceled. City parks remain open, but amenities in the parks (playgrounds) may not be sanitized. Solid-waste collection will continue as scheduled. Police and fire operations are normal, although community outreach programs and fire inspections are postponed. Fire Stations and the police department are closed to the public. Parking in front of downtown restaurants and bars is restricted to increase curbside and delivery access. All basketball courts, tennis courts, and pickleball courts in city parks are closed. To curb an increase in litter, residents/visitors are reminded that city parks are carry in/carry out. Clean up after dogs; do not leave dog waste bags on ground.
• Postponed: Medication take-back event at Wegmans, April 25.
• Postponed: Ontario County Household Hazardous Waste Collection, April 26. Rescheduled for 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. June 20. Info: (585) 394-3977, ext. 427, or nea8@cornell.edu.
• Postponed: United Way of Ontario County Day of Caring and Food Drive, May 14. Info: uwoc@uwrochester.org.
• Postponed: Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Business Inspiration Awards luncheon, June 26.
• Canceled: Wild Water Derby, scheduled for the last weekend in April on the Canandaigua Outlet.
• Canceled: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County supervisors dinner, May 7.
• Canceled: Ontario County Ag Appreciation Banquet, May 8. Info: (585) 394-3977 ext. 427.
• Canceled: Ontario County Master Gardeners plant sale, May 9.
• Canceled/Postponed: Fort Hill Performing Arts Center Inc., 20 Fort Hill Ave., through May 15. Tickets are on sale for events scheduled beginning May 16. Donations welcomed. Info: info@fhpac.org, (585) 412-6043 or fhpac.org.
• Canceled: Finger Lakes Community College Commencement ceremony, May 16.
• Canceled: Ontario County Household E-Waste Collection, May 30.
• Closed: Wood Library.
• Closed: New York Kitchen.
Clifton Springs
• In lieu of the Clifton Springs Rotary Club weekly meetings at the hospital, it is conducting online Zoom meetings are being held at noon on Tuesdays.
• Postponed: Performances of Midlakes Theatre Experience’s “Elf: The Musical.”
• Postponed: Clifton Springs Area YMCA Gala for the Gains at the Ramada Inn Geneva Lakefront. Rescheduled for Sept. 19. Reservations will be carried over to the new date. To cancel your reservation, email Todd Freelove at Todd@csaymca.org or call (315) 462-6184. The YMCA is closed.
• Postponed: Clifton Springs Library’s spring book sale. All library-sponsored programming has been suspended until further notice.
• Postponed: Old Tick’s Saloon fundraiser.
• Postponed: Clifton Springs Rotary Club spaghetti dinner.
• Closed: Clifton Springs Chamber of Commerce office.
• Closed: Main Street Arts and Sulfur Books. See Facebook page for live video soon.
• Closed: Clifton Springs Library (and its drop box). Info: https://cliftonspringslibrary.com.
Farmington
• Canceled: Ganondagan’s Indigenous Music & Arts Festival, scheduled for July 25 and 26. Hodinöhsöni’ Art Show postponed until Oct. 10 and 11. Info: info@ganondagan.org.
• Closed: Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. Info: FingerLakesGaming.com and via Facebook.com/FLGRGaming/.
Gorham
• Closed: Gorham Free Library, 2664 Route 245. Info: (585) 526-6555 or gorhamfreelibrary.wordpress.org.
Naples
• Postponed: Maple Sugaring at the Cumming Nature Center. The Center remains open to the public during regularly scheduled hours with limited indoor access for visitors. Info: https://rmsc.org.
Phelps
• Canceled: Garoga-Sincerity 200 Masonic Lodge's pork loin dinner, May 15. Info: https://200-ny.ourlodgepage.com or (315) 220-0470.
• Closed: All non-essential town operations. Town employees are on call and available as needed.
• Closed: Phelps Community Historical Society. Info: (315) 548-4940, histsoc2@gmail.com or phelpsny.com.
• Closed: Phelps Library and STEAM Lab Makerspace. Info: (315) 548-3120 or phelpslibrary.org.
• Closed: Phelps Community Center’s Fitness Center. Membership will be extended by the time period it’s closed. Contact business office by phone/email only: (315) 548-8484 or info@phelpscc.org between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Shortsville
• Closed: The Red Jacket Library. Return library materials only in the Book Drops. Materials may be renewed over the phone at (585) 289-3559. For updates, check the library’s website, Facebook page and e-newsletter.
Victor
• Closed: Eastview Mall. Info: www.eastviewmall.com.
• Closed: Ganondagan State Historic Site and Seneca Art & Culture Center. Friends of Ganondagan staff working remotely. Trails are open. Info: Friends of Ganondagan Executive Director Meg Joseph at meg@ganondagan.org or ganondagan.org.
SENECA COUNTY
Lodi
• Closed: Ginny Lee Café.
Ovid
• Closed: Ford Memorial Library. See ovidlibrary.org or Facebook page for updates and available services during closure. WiFi will be provided 24/7 outside of the building. Electrical outlets are also available on exterior of building.
Romulus
• Postponed: The Vineyard Road Auction. Info: (607) 869-9892.
• Suspended: All visitation to the Seneca County Correctional Facility.
Seneca Falls
• Postponed: Seneca Falls Historical Society’s annual chicken barbecue at Five Star Bank carpark. Info: (315) 568-8412 or sfhistoricalsociety.org.
• Postponed: Seneca County Women’s Coalition dinner honoring Coreen Lowry at Seneca Falls Country Club. Info: Adriene Emmo at (315) 521-3461.
• Canceled: Trinity Episcopal Church’s Neighbors’ Dinner Out, April 26.
• Canceled: Mulch Day Giveaway, sponsored by Seneca Meadows Inc., May 9.
• Canceled: The Town of Seneca Falls Memorial Day parade and ceremony.
• Closed: Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366.
• Closed: Chemung Canal Trust Co. branch office teller service.
• Closed: Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St. Check Facebook page for updates.
• Closed: The Seneca Falls Library. Library WiFi service can still be accessed from the library parking lot and cardholders still have access to Hoopla and Overdrive eBook and audiobook services.
• Closed: The Standard Process Health and Fitness Center at New York Chiropractic College. Those on NYCC’s email list are advised to check for updates.
• Closed: Robinette Jewelers.
• Closed: Sinicropi Florists.
• Closed: Red's Place.
Tyre
• Postponed: The Finger Lakes Beverage Conference activities at del Lago Resort & Casino, April 28-30. Rescheduled for Sept. 30. Details will be provided later about accompanying activities.
• Closed: del Lago Resort & Casino.
Waterloo
• Seneca County Division of Human Services lobby hours have been adjusted to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whenever possible, conduct business over the phone, by mail, or online. Info/applications: (315) 539-1800 or (800) 688-7188. To apply for SNAP, Public Assistance, HEAP, and Medicaid: https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin To apply for Child Support: childsupport.ny.gov/DCSE/HomePage Child Support Helpline at 1-888-208-4485 or (315) 539-1680 To apply for Child Care Subsidy Assistance: https://ocfs.ny.gov/main/childcare/paying.asp Child Care Subsidy information and applications are also available and can be mailed through U.S. mail or email. Info: (315) 539-1905. Child Care resources: Referral hotline 1-800-881-5786 or teresa.bryan@cfresources.org
• Child Protective Services, Preventive Services, Foster Care/Adoption Services or Adult Protective Services: Director of Services Mae Major at (315) 539-1867 or email mmajor@co.seneca.ny.us Statewide Reporting for Child Abuse toll-free hotline: 1-800-342-3720. Workforce Development and Youth Bureau: (315) 539-1905. Personal Care Services/Consumer Directed Services: Mary Sawall at (315) 539-1885 or email msawall@seneca.ny.us To apply for Public Defender applications between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday: (315) 539-1804 or (315) 651-5266. Workforce Development Career Center is closed indefinitely. Resources can be mailed. Staff are available to answer questions as needed, through the mail, by phone, or online. Job leads will be posted weekly on the Seneca County website. To submit paperwork, mail to 1 DiPronio Drive, PO Box 690, Waterloo, NY 13146; Email tvanvleck@co.seneca.ny.us; fax to (315) 539-4251; or place in a drop box either at the DMV entrance on south side of the building or by the employee entrance on the north side of the building. After submission of paperwork, a staff member will contact you by phone to process applications. Telephone interviews will be conducted for all public benefit programs and screenings/assessments related to applications for benefits.
• The First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo is continuing its Sunday services via its website. Visit www.waterloopresbyterian.com and select videos and the date you wish to watch.
• Postponed: Haiti Tea at Waterloo United Methodist Church, April 25.
• Postponed: Purple Heart Wall of Honor unveiling, May 30.
• Closed: St. Francis and St. Clare Parish office. Staff is working remotely and will review messages left on parish answering machine. In the case of a pastoral emergency, contact the Rev. Jim at (315) 871-6196 or the Rev. Mike at (585) 208-2433. Visit www.sfscrcc.org or the parish’s Facebook page (St. Francis & St. Clare Roman Catholic Parish) to watch daily Mass. The parish’s Tuesday morning free pancake breakfasts are suspended until September. Info: (315) 539-8006.
• Closed: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County offices, until April 29. Staff are working remotely from home and available by email or telephone through (315) 539-9251. All in-person meetings and programs are postponed or canceled until further notice. All 4-H Club meetings and events are postponed/canceled even if they are held outside of the office.
• Closed: The Star Diner.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde
• Canceled: Worship services at all churches. The organist at United Methodist Church will play, using the church's outdoor chimes, from 10-10:15 a.m. on Sundays.
• Closed: Clyde-Savannah Public Library. Info: (315) 923-7767.
• Closed: Clyde Grange.
Lyons
• Wayne County Board of Elections is open by appointment only and accessible by email, telephone and/or USPS mail to serve registered voters and candidates for office. The presidential primary has been rescheduled for June 23 to coincide with state primary. Info: co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/wayne-county-board-of-elections/ or email elections@co.wayne.ny.us.
• There is limited access to Assemblyman Brian Manktelow’s district office in Lyons. Call or email ahead of time: manktelowb@nyassembly.gov or (315) 946-5166.
• Canceled: The First Presbyterian Church of Lyons’ worship services and choir rehearsals.
• Canceled: Remaining Lyons Council of Churches Soup and Sharing events.
• Closed: The Museum of Wayne County History. Info: waynehistory.org.
Newark
• Rochester Regional Health has extended enhanced visitor restrictions and visitor screenings to all RRH facilities, including all RRH hospitals and long-term care facilities within and outside of Monroe County, including Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Access is limited to designated entrances only, and visitors will be screened at arrival on whether they are experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath. Patients with a previously scheduled hospital appointment who exhibit symptoms will be provided a mask and asked to notify the department their appointment is with prior to entering. Visitors with symptoms will be asked to leave the hospital/facility and advised to call their primary care provider. Visitors with symptoms who are requesting to see end-of-life patients will be provided a mask and allowed to see their family member/friend. No visitors will be permitted to visit Rochester Regional Health’s skilled nursing facilities. All RRH volunteer programs are on hold. Info: rochesterregional.org/coronavirus-covid19.
• Anyone in need of child care can contact Child Care Council Inc., a nonprofit that connects families with quality child care, for a free referral to a child care program. Info: (315) 331-5443.
• Postponed: Peter Pan Picture Day at the Studio for the Performing Arts in Newark. Info: (315) 331-9158.
• Postponed: Family Promise of Wayne County's Bed Bash Event in Newark Central Park, May 9. Info: (315) 447-0276.
• Canceled: Newark First United Methodist Church Caring and Sharing support group on Thursdays. Info: (315) 331-3895 or newarkfirstumc.org.
• Closed: Newark-Arcadia Historical Society museum. Info: newarkarcadiamuseum.org, on Facebook or (315) 331-6409.
• Closed: Newark Public Library. The library will bring roving WiFi to the following locations: Newark High-rise, 10 a.m. to noon Mondays; Windsong Terrace, 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays; Driving Park Circle, 4-6 p.m. Fridays. Info: (315) 331-4370 or newarklibrary.org.
Palmyra
• Closed: Historic Palmyra Museums. Info: (315) 597-6981 or historicpalmyrany.com.
Rose
• Closed: Rose Free Library. Info: (315) 587-2335.
Savannah
• Closed: Montezuma Audubon Center. Trails remain open daily from dawn to dusk with appropriate measures to protect the health of visitors. Updates: https://ny.audubon.org/montezuma or (315) 365-3588, ext. 200.
Sodus
• Reliant Credit Union offering drive-thru service only. Lobbies in all branches are closed. Drive-thru at all traditional branches will be open extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In-store branches (within Walmart Supercenter stores) are closed. To schedule in-person appointments, call (800) 724-9282. To set up online or mobile banking, call a Member Service Center representative between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Info: reliantcu.com.
• Canceled: Sodus Chamber of Commerce's May tour of the Sodus Primary School building. The June meeting at Luckenhiemer Winery TBD. Info: (315) 576-3818 or email chamber14551@yahoo.com.
• Canceled: Sodus Bay Sportsman’s Club events.
• Closed: Sodus Library. Info: (315) 483-9292.
Sodus Point
• Village offices remain open. Counters and door handles sanitized frequently each day. Info: (315) 483-9881 or email Dave McDowell at dmcdowell@soduspoint.info; Tracy Durham at tdurham@soduspoint.info; Melanie Debadts at mswitzer@soduspoint.info; and Kevin Druschel at CEO@soduspoint.info.
• Canceled: Sodus Point Fire Department's Mother's Day chicken barbecue. Pot of Gold steak dinner rescheduled to Sept. 26. Info: (315) 576-6651.
YATES COUNTY
Barrington
• Postponed: The Windmill Farm and Craft Market's opening date, until Memorial Day weekend. Info: www.facebook.com/thewindmillfarmandcraftmarket/.
Branchport
• Closed: Esperanza Mansion.
Keuka Park
• Canceled: Keuka College Commencement ceremony, May 16.
Middlesex
• Canceled: Middlesex Fire Department Roast Beef Dinner, April 25.
Penn Yan
• Postponed: Medication take-back event at sheriff's office, April 25.
• Suspended: All in-person visitations to the Yates County Jail.
• Canceled: Cruisin' Night, June 19.
• Canceled: Yates Concert Series Wednesday night lawn concert series.
• Canceled: Yates County Democratic Committee information sessions.
• Canceled: Yates Office for the Aging Powerful Tools for Caregivers series.
• Closed: Yates County Office Building, to the general public. All departments, except for Historian’s office, remain open, by appointment only. Call ahead. For numbers, go to yatescounty.org. Make deliveries at the Courthouse foyer.
• Closed: Yates County Chamber of Commerce. Staffers are working from home. Voicemail will be checked regularly at (315) 260-0034. Email Information Specialist Jay Vollmer at jay@yatesny.com; Director of Member Services Jody Tyler at jody@yatesny.com; Director of Marketing Chelsea Guererri at chelsea@yatesny.com; or President & CEO Jessica Bacher at jessica@yatesny.com.
• Closed: Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance office. Info: FingerLakes.org or AmandaM@fingerlakes.org.
• Closed: Penn Yan Public Library. Library's high-speed WiFi remains free and available for public use; exercise proper social distancing when outside the library. Info: pypl.org or (315) 536-6114.
• Closed: Our Lady of the Lakes Roman Catholic Parish Center.
• Closed: The Yates History Center. Events will be rescheduled.
• Closed: Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. offices and agency locations. Exception: Women, Infants and Children Clinics, on regular schedule. Services available by phone or electronically. In-person appointments can be arranged as needed by calling General Services at (607) 776-2125; Child Care Aware of Steuben & Schuyler at (607) 776-2126; Women, Infants and Children at (607) 776-1151 ext. 220; and Yates County Office for the Aging at (315) 536-5515.
FINGER LAKES
• Early Shopping Hours: Retailers are being urged to provide a dedicated hour of shopping for seniors and other vulnerable people, such as pregnant women. Dollar General stores are dedicating the first hour to at-risk customers and closing an hour early so staff can restock and sanitize surfaces. Info: dollargeneral.com. Bostrom Farms is opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
• Zoom, a teleconferencing solution, is providing free services to teachers. Students or teachers who fill out an online form using their school email addresses and are then verified by Zoom, will have any accounts associated with that school’s domain gain unlimited temporary meeting minutes. Info: https://bit.ly/2vy1E5J.
• Regional Transit Service has shifted to a Dial-A-Ride service. Fares have been waived until May 15. To schedule a ride or find our more, call (585) 394-2250 in Ontario County, (315) 539-1844 in Seneca County, or (315) 946-5617 in Wayne County. Info: https://www.myrts.com.
• Empire Access is offering two months of free internet service to families with students who do not currently have internet at home. Households with K-12 and/or college students can sign up for two months of free Empire Access Internet service with WiFi. There are no contracts required for this service, and installation is free. To sign up, families can call (844) 502-7089. The Empire Access call center is open 24/7. This service includes Empire Access standard Internet speeds and is available only in existing Empire Access service areas, which include Canandaigua, Geneva, Hammondsport, Naples, Penn Yan and Watkins Glen. After two months of free service, standard rates will apply. Info: empireaccess.com.
• Ontario & Trumansburg Telephone Cos. is providing free internet and expedited installation to households with K-12 and/or college students, for two months. There are no contracts required. This is for new customers only. Info: http://ottctel.com/.
• Community Bank has closed all branch lobbies and is operating solely through available drive-thrus. Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily. All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only. Lobby appointments can be made by calling the branch or e-mailing corpcom@cbna.com. ATMs and secure night depositories remain available. Additionally, Community Bank offers online, mobile and phone banking options. Call Customer Service between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at 1-866-764-8638. Apply to open a personal deposit account or apply for a personal loan online at cbna.com.
• CountryMax stores are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Victor and Macedon locations. At-home delivery or “buy online, pickup in-store” options available at countrymax.com.
• Postponed: Red Cross public events. The Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage. Healthy, eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
• Suspended: AAA WCNY’s defensive driving/driver improvement program and 5-hour pre-licensing classes. Look for online driver education courses at nyaaa.com.
• Canceled: Dig Safely New York’s remaining Excavator Safety seminars and educational events. What can be rescheduled will be. Info: (315) 437-7394, ext. 4008.
• Canceled: Boomers of the Finger Lakes, all meetings/gatherings. Info: meetup.com/boomers-of-the-finger-lakes or call Kathy at (585) 398-3542.
• Canceled: All AARP Smart Driving courses through at least June 1.
• Canceled: Seneca Lake Wine Trail events. A decision will be made later this spring regarding the Smokin’ Summer Kickoff, June 12-14.
• Closed: All winery tasting rooms, per state restrictions. Wineries may still sell and ship wine, or offer it as “take-out.” Some are offering delivery, within reason. Contact your favorite winery for details.
• Closed: Access to CFCU Community Credit Union branch lobbies. Drive-thru and call center hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Drive-thru services extended to include loan and credit card payments, official checks, and instant issues of lost, stolen or new credit and debit cards.
NEW YORK STATE
• Postponed: All village and school board elections, until June 1.
• Postponed: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation examinations to practice the sport of falconry, become a wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals. Rescheduled for Aug. 14 at DEC regional offices. Email SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov to find out more.
• Closed: Workers’ Comp Board locations. The Board will conduct workers’ compensation hearings remotely, using the Board’s Virtual Hearings service. Info: www.wcb.ny.gov/virtual-hearings/. Injured workers can also choose to appear by phone by calling (844) 337-6301. For unrepresented injured workers unable to participate in a hearing, it will be rescheduled. Info: (877) 632-4996.
• Closed: All state Department of Motor Vehicles offices. All in-person reservations, road tests, and salvage vehicle appointments are canceled. All DMV-related transactions should be completed online. Info: dmv.ny.gov.
• Closed: AAA Western and Central New York AAA Travel & Insurance Centers to walk-in traffic. This does not impact emergency road service, which will continue to service the public with safety protocols in place. Info: (800) 836-2582 or AAA.com.
• Closed: All schools, until at least May 15.
CAYUGA COUNTY
Auburn
• Closed: Schweinfurth Art Center. Programs and classes through May 15 are postponed or canceled. Registrations being accepted for summer art camp, workshops, and adult classes. Relevant refunds will be given. Scheduled: Made in NY Exhibit and Spring Fiber Retreat May 22-24, as well as the Quilting by the Lake program in July. Info/membership: nikki@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Quilting by the Lake: qbl@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Adults classes/Studio Schweinfurth: drobedee@schweinfurthartcenter.org; Youth Classes: daureden@schweinfurthartcenter.org; and Marketing: mwelych@schweinfurthartcenter.org. Info: myartcenter.org.
• Closed: Cayuga Community College campuses; distance learning in place.
• Closed: Auburn Public Theater.
• Closed: The Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum / Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center. Info: (315) 252-7644 or wardwoharaagriculturalmuseum.org.
Aurora
• Postponed: Wells College Commencement ceremony, May 16. Rescheduled for Aug. 8.
SCHUYLER COUNTY
Hector
• Closed: Finger Lakes National Forest office. Info: (607) 546-4470 or www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home.
Montour Falls
• Schuyler Hospital walk-in clinic is closed Saturdays until further notice. Weekday hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Info: (607) 535-7154 or info@schuylerhospital.org.
Trumansburg
• Canceled: Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance, July 16-19, and Culture Camp, July 12-15. Next festival is July 22-25, 2021, and next Culture Camp is July 18-21, 2021.
Watkins Glen
• Canceled: Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler's annual fundraising gala. Info: (607) 535-2050, ext. 209 (Schuyler County).
• Canceled: Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival, June 20.
• Closed: Schuyler County Office for the Aging. Info: (607) 535-7108 or ofa@co.schuyler.ny.us.
TOMPKINS COUNTY
Ithaca
• Visitor restrictions are in place at Cayuga Medical Center’s hospital and offsite facilities. All patients, visitors, and employees entering the building will be screened. One visitor will be allowed per inpatient to be the only daily visitor allowed for the duration of the patient’s stay. Those who are sick will not be allowed entry. Cayuga Medical Center will work with families who have special circumstances on a case-by-case basis. The Garden Café, Express Cafe, and East Campus Café are closed to the general public.
• Postponed: Cornell University’s Department of Music concert featuring A.D. White Professor-at-Large Wynton Marsalis will be rescheduled for the fall semester.
• Postponed: All live events at the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca. Ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates as they are confirmed, and tickets purchased will be honored for the new event dates. Check hangartheatre.org for updates or call the Hangar at (607) 273-8588 or email boxoffice@hangartheatre.org. For information regarding tickets to DSP Shows, email info@dspshows.com or call (607) 280-2900.
• Postponed: All performances through May 15 at State Theatre of Ithaca. Shows may be rescheduled, if possible. If you are not able to make the rescheduled event, full refunds will then be provided. It may take at least a week for all refunds to be processed. Info: (607) 277-8283. To purchase a gift card, prepay for concessions or donate: stateofithaca.com.
• Canceled: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra performance, April 19. All ticket holders may exchange tickets for a later performance this season, or a voucher for a ticket to any subscription concert in the 2020-21 season. The May 3 concert at First Baptist Church has been postponed. It will be rescheduled on a summer date. Info: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra at (607) 273-8981 or info@CCOithaca.org.
• Canceled: Kitchen Theatre Company performances. Ticket holders will automatically receive a credit. Proceeds from all ticket donations will support Kitchen Theatre programs and artists, including those affected by the show’s cancellation. Those requesting refunds will get them. Info: boxoffice@kitchentheatre.org or (607) 272-0570. Updates: kitchentheatre.org.
• Closed: The Paleontological Research Institution’s Museum of the Earth and the Cayuga Nature Center. Cayuga Nature Center trails will be open during normal hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday. The trails at Smith Woods in Trumansburg also will remain open. Info: priweb.org.
• Closed: The Sciencenter. Info: sciencenter.org or info@sciencenter.org.
• Closed: Ithaca Children’s Garden. Info: ithacachildrensgarden.org.
• Closed: Downtown Ithaca Alliance office. Info: (607) 277-8679 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or info@downtownithaca.com.
MONROE COUNTY
Mumford
• Canceled: The Genesee Country Village & Museum’s Maple Soiree. Ticket holders may receive a refund, a credit toward membership or future programming/admission, or donate the funds to the museum. Museum closed until further notice. Info: ProgramRegistrar@gcv.org, (585) 294-8218 or gcv.org.
Pittsford
• Canceled: All remaining Nazareth College Arts Center events: The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System (May 2), and Rochester City Ballet: The Ugly Duckling (May 16-17); Art and Design Department Gallery Exhibitions; and all School of Music concerts and recitals. Arts Center's 2020-21 season announcement postponed. Box office and phone transactions suspended. Info: artscenter@naz.edu or (585) 389-2172.
Rochester
• Postponed: CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. Organizers hope to reschedule for the fall.
• Suspended: Diocese of Rochester's public Masses. Updates: dor.org or (585) 328-3210.
• Canceled: Rochester Broadway Theatre League performances. Walkup service at the Box Office is temporarily suspended. Info: (585) 222-5000 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets may still be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.
• Canceled: Hochstein School concerts, meetings and classes. Info: hochstein.org and on Facebook.
• Canceled: The remainder of the Rochester Oratorio Society's 2019-20 season.
• Closed: Rochester Museum and Science Center. Vanishing Sun, Impressions of the Infinite Concerts at the Strasemburgh Planetarium is postponed.
• Closed: George Eastman House. The Nitrate Picture Show scheduled for June 4-7 has been rescheduled for June 3-6, 2021.
• Closed: Geva Theatre Center. The 2020-21 season announcement has been postponed. Info: GevaTheatre.org.
ONONDAGA COUNTY
Syracuse
• Canceled: Syracuse University Commencement ceremony, May 10.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Alfred
• Canceled: Alfred State College Commencement ceremony, May 16.