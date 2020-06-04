CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Ontario County Public Health Department is reporting a new COVID-19 outbreak at Clifton Springs Nursing Home, which is part of Rochester Regional Health at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said in a press release her department is working with the state Department of Health and RRH to investigate eight newly reported cases of the novel coronavirus.
To date, eight residents and one employee have tested positive, and more testing is under way. Beer said RRH continues to use safety protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health, and has initiated additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus at the facility.
Clifton Springs Nursing Home is a hospital-based skilled nursing facility in the village. It provides specialized services that include restorative care services for chronically disabled and medically complex residents.
Beer said at this time, positive COVID-19 cases are limited to one of the facility’s units.
“Our priority is the health and safety of every person associated with the Clifton Springs Nursing Home by providing the highest level of quality professional nursing services,” Jill Graziano, vice president of operations for Rochester Regional Health Extended Care, said in the press release. “We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe.”