WATERLOO — A Seneca County spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases is due to an outbreak at a community residence for people with developmental and physical disabilities.
Vickie Swinehart, the county's director of public health, confirmed that news Friday afternoon in an email to the Finger Lakes Times.
The county had 18 confirmed cases Tuesday. That number rose to 28 Wednesday, 29 Thursday and 31 by Friday morning.
Swinehart said several residents at the group home, along with two staff members, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She declined to say where the home is or identify the agency that operates it.
"The agency that oversees the group home is working with the local health department and state regulatory offices to monitor the health of their staff and non-impacted residents," Swinehart wrote.
In addition to the 31 positive tests, 77 people in the county were being quarantined at home and monitored for signs of the virus as of Friday.
Six county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. One county resident has died, while seven have recovered.
Nearly 300 county residents tested for the novel coronavirus did not have it.