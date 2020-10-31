NEWARK — As of Friday, the COVID-19 cluster at DeMay Living Center had grown to more than 50 residents and 30 employees.
One resident has died, Wayne County Public Health said Thursday. The resident was in their 70s and getting comfort care at the time.
“Wayne County Public Health would like to extend its sincerest condolences to the family,” officials said in a press release.
The outbreak was first reported Monday, after 47 residents and 14 staffers tested positive. DeMay is on the campus of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital; both are part of Rochester Regional Health.
Veronica Chiesi-Brown, public information officer for Rochester Regional Health, updated the numbers to 51 residents and 34 staff members Friday. She also released the following statement:
“Our number priority is the health and safety of our residents and patients under our care. As part of Rochester Regional Health’s COVID-19 response, we have a plan in place to deal with any potential shortages of staff to maintain the number of people needed to provide quality care to our residents at DeMay Living Center,” she said. “We follow all precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) to protect our residents and staff.
Chiesi-Brown said RRH and DeMay are doing the following to stop the spread of the virus:
• Deep cleaning of all resident rooms and locations where COVID-19 was known to be present, to further reinforce stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
• Additional cleaning of all high-touch surfaces has been in place and continues to be done daily.
• Testing all on-site staff twice weekly, per DOH regulations and recommendations.
• Screening of all employees for symptoms before the start of their shifts. If an employee fails screening, they cannot enter the facility and are directed to appropriate care contacts.
• Assessing all residents for any change in status. The testing is as directed by state and federal officials.
• All employees are required to wear personal protective equipment while on-site to reduce the risk of potential exposure to residents and staff. Additional PPE measures are implemented in coordination with CDC and DOH guidance.
Chiesi-Brown referred questions on the investigation of the outbreak to the county health department. Officials there did not respond to an e-mail from the Times.
In the press release, the local health department said the county is seeing an increase in daily positive cases.
“This increase in cases are not just in nursing homes, but are also community-driven cases and can end up putting our most vulnerable at risk,” the release said.
As of Thursday, the current positive rate for the last seven days (rolling average) is 3.7%.
“Wayne County Public Health would like to remind residents how critical it is that they continue with social distancing habits, wearing masks, and using frequent and proper hygiene habits as a vital contribution to the ongoing fight against spreading COVID-19,” officials said.