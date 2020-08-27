WATERLOO — A three-pronged plan to enforce COVID-19 regulations for businesses and a universal mask-wearing policy for county facilities were approved by the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
At its first public meeting in five months, the board’s Public Health Services Committee considered the plan to enforce COVID regulations for businesses in order to keep the county’s infection and death rates low.
A letter from Dr. Timothy Ryan, president of the county Board of Health, was read by committee chairman Ron McGreevy, R-Tyre. Ryan praised Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart for her leadership during the pandemic.
“We need to keep that going. The three items in the directive for enforcement of regulations may be controversial to some, but support for them means this virus won’t spread. We should not let these guidelines down,” Ryan said.
He said county residents and businesses are responding to the guidelines well and that needs to continue, and he urged supervisors to pass the resolution on compliance with the enforcement plan. “I understand the desire to reopen businesses and schools, but that needs to be done safely. We can do that if we work together,” Ryan said.
Pat Malcuria, owner of Sunset Bowl in Waterloo, addressed the committee. He said the March shutdown has seriously impacted his business, which includes a food and beverage component.
“We provide a fun activity for people of all ages. I’ve invested thousands in the business over the years. Now I question whether we can even reopen. We’ve looked into re-purposing the facilities, including 10 acres behind the building,” Malcuria said.
He said operating at 50 percent capacity can be done with modification and added cost, including putting up curtains between lanes. “But the requirement of masks on at all times and social distancing can be a problem, and I’d like to see that be more lenient. The food and drink regulations are also not reasonable,” he said, noting that he’s lost $275,000 since the March shutdown.
Shannon McCoy of AJ Family Diner in Ovid also said the regulations have severely hurt her business and said heavy-handed enforcement has caused concern among customers and employees, fearful of being caught in a minor violation of mask or social distancing rules.
“How many more hits can we take? There are many more mandates and why are Seneca and Cayuga counties more strict than other counties? What is the role of the Board of Supervisors and why are fines being threatened? What about individual responsibility?” McCoy said.
Tom Murray of Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette explained how the regulations and shutdown have hurt his business but said the county’s efforts have been successful in getting infection and death rates low. He said that story is being told by visitors who they say feel safe in traveling to the county.
“I can’t offer live entertainment any more, which has meant a significant loss of revenue,” Murray said. “But I don’t want to risk losing my liquor license.”
He suggested downstate politics play a role in the state’s regulations. “This county took it seriously and took a big hit, but it is important the county be safe and should remain diligent in enforcing the three items in the plan. We’re doing a good job. Keep it up,” Murray said.
The plan includes segments on education, enforcement and sanctions and monitoring.
“Prove to the governor we can be safe,” Murray said. “That will help get the (del Lago) casino reopened. We need to have buy-in from everyone.”
Committee member Joseph Borst, R-Ovid, suggested amendments to the plan dealing with having complaints of violations shifted from the county attorney’s office to the county manager’s office, allowing those who have medical reasons for not wearing a mask to be honored, not making violations be retroactive and calling for periodic review of the plan.
The committee voted to approve the amendments and then adopted the plan, sending it to the full board.
At a special meeting of the full board later in the night, Murray again urged the board to adopt the plan. He was joined by Tammy Bachman of Lakeshore Winery in Varick. She acknowledged the closure of the business hurt financially, but she is “thrilled” to see the county’s enforcement efforts on masking an social distancing, saying they have made the county safe and visitors are coming back in good numbers.
“Keep abiding. Visitors want to come here. The guidelines are not onerous. If the virus spreads, we will have to close again, which is far worse,” she said.
The board voted 12-1 to approve the plan. Don Trout, R-Waterloo, was the only no vote. James Cleere, D-Waterloo, was absent.
In a related matter, the board’s Personnel Committee considered adoption of a universal mask policy for county employees and visitors to county facilities. The mask requirement was adopted May 8 when the state declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 virus. But it was not renewed Aug. 12 and county officials urged the board to re-adopt the mask guidelines to help keep virus numbers low.
Some asked if plastic face shields could be offered as an alternate to face masks. After discussion, that idea was rejected by a 3-2 vote of the committee. The original policy was then approved by a 5-0 vote, sending it to the full board. Later, the full board voted 13-0 to adopt the mask policy.