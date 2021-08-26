WATERLOO — Seneca County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases combined with a low vaccination rate.
Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday she recommends that face coverings be mandated for all employees and visitors to county-owned or -leased facilities.
In a split vote, however, the board rejected her advice.
Speaking before the board’s Public Health Committee, Swinehart said, “COVID numbers are starting to go back up. The (Center for Disease Control) says our county’s transmission rate is substantial and our vaccination rate is low at 45.7% fully vaccinated.”
“We have no mask mandate,” she added. “There have been new cases in August and school will be starting in two weeks. That concerns me. There has been a football player infected and contract tracing started. I urge you to take this seriously. We are not out of this virus yet. We’ve got a third vaccine dose ramping up that will require more clinics.”
Swinehart said measures should be taken to businesses don’t have to close down.
“We should pass a mask mandate for all,” she emphasized.
Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, agreed with Swinehart’s assessment. “Let’s mask up,” she said.
Michael Reynolds, R-Covert, made a motion for a mask mandate, but it received no second. Lorenzetti is not a member of the Public Health Committee.
“Why push this?” asked board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick.
“This is serious,” Swinehart replied. “We are ramping back up with 50 active cases in the last 14 days. There is no mask mandate. Schools will be reopening soon. Taking no action is not right.”
Michael Enslow, R-Waterloo, asked county Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner how employees feel about a mask mandate. Wagner said as county risk manager, he feels the county should take steps to mitigate risk to workers and the public, adding that he received no complaints when there was a mask mandate in place in 2020.
Without committee support, Lorenzetti suggested the only way to get a vote before the full board is to use the Rule 29 process, which allows a motion to go forward without prior committee approval.
Later, she made such a Rule 29 motion, with a second from Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi. A Rule 29 motion needs a two-thirds weighted vote approval.
Voting in favor were Lorenzetti, Barnhart, Reynolds, Mike Ferrara, Hayssen, Paul Kronenwetter and Ralph Lott. Opposed were Ernie Brownell, David Hayes, Ron McGreevy, Don Trout, James Cleere and Enslow. Ovid Supervisor Joseph Borst was absent.
The motion received 377 yes votes and 321 no votes, with 52 votes absent. It did not achieve the two-thirds margin required, meaning the other mask mandate did not go to the full board for a vote.