No matter how you slice the turkey, Thanksgiving is going to look and feel a lot different tomorrow.
Stricter — and often shifting guidelines — plus rising COVID-19 rates locally and nationally have forced many to rethink this traditional American holiday with its focus on food, drink and lots of socializing (inside and unmasked, of course).
Small gatherings and staying home are being touted by medical experts from local health departments to the national Centers for Disease Control.
Thomas Jensen of Hall is heeding that advice.
Since his older son has autoimmune issues, Jensen will be celebrating at home with his wife, two teenage sons and one son’s girlfriend. This gathering is instead of the usual trip to Grandma’s house in Buffalo with 15-20 extended family members (and Grandma’s pies, of course).
“I’m of the mindset to stay healthy,” said Jensen, adding his brother, sister-in-law and their three children will be staying in Virginia as well. “We’re going to do the family Zoom table thing.”
Surely Jensen will miss seeing family at Grandma’s and her famous pies. But he noticed recently that the cupboard at home was stocked with ingredients for grasshopper pie, a favorite. It turns out his wife sought out the recipe from his grandmother for a special Thanksgiving Day treat.
“That was her surprise to me actually,” Jensen said.
The Simmons family of Lyons also is keeping the Thanksgiving feast small and has been curtailing their behavior ahead of time, as well.
Scott Simmons loves to cook but he and wife Maggie will only be hosting their daughter Rachael, her husband and their two children. Scott’s sister in Myrtle Beach, his brother in Rochester and his late father’s 93-year-old companion will not be joining at the table this year.
“Everybody is staying home; we’re not doing that [bigger gathering] this year,” he said, adding his father’s companion lives nearby “... so we may just run a meal out to her and drop it off.”
To make Thanksgiving happen safely, Simmons said they have been laying low. Rachael’s children are learning remotely and Simmons said he’s been doing things such as curbside pickup at Wegmans to limit outside contacts.
“Everybody is being good so we can get together,” he said, adding that his daughter’s family is really looking forward to the holiday — not just for togetherness but for some meat. His daughter is a vegetarian and options like turkey and ham don’t appear on their family’s table too often.
Despite the call for smaller gatherings, a Wegmans spokesperson said the supermarket company is sticking with its standard plan to carry a range of turkey sizes — from small 10-pound ones to the 24-pound-plus birds. Laura Camera wrote in an email that Wegmans is seeing an emerging trend where shoppers are choosing convenience and value-added offerings.
“Instead of taking the time to cook whole turkeys, customers are opting for turkey breasts and parts, our pre-seasoned, cook-in-the-bag turkey with gravy, or the honey brined breast. These are the areas that have experienced the greatest growth in the last few years and solutions that certainly continue to fit the need for smaller gatherings,” Camera wrote.
It’s not just family gatherings that COVID is reshaping this Thanksgiving. It’s going to be empty at the Elks Club in Seneca Falls, where last year volunteers prepared and served hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.
Luckily the service, a five-year collaboration between the Seneca County House of Concern and the United Way of Seneca County, will go ahead this year — but dinners will only be delivered or available for pickup on Wednesday. The fully cooked meal will be packaged in takeout containers for easy reheating.
Rhonda Jasper, United Way’s executive director, said last year about 40 to 50 percent of the 1,100 meals were served at the Elks Club by volunteers. She said not being to do that is “bittersweet” this year.
“We’re all going home to nothing on Thursday because it is a tradition to eat together after,” she said.
Earlier this week a scaled-down crew of volunteers — necessary for social distancing protocol — was dicing and mashing potatoes in the Elks kitchen. Jasper estimated 25-30 people would be helping out this year instead of the usual 100 volunteers of previous years.
Those working in the kitchen all seemed grateful they were even able to prepare the dinner at all and praised the Seneca County Health Department for its guidance and approval.
“They know it’s a huge thing for the community; they were great,” Jasper said. “They gave us everything we needed to know.”
Come Thursday, the volunteers won’t be arriving early to the Elks kitchen to finish last-minute details like they usually do. Cindy Swarthout of Fayette will be cooking her own Thanksgiving dinner earlier than she ever has these past five years. And Jasper will be home making a meal for herself, her mother and her daughter.
“It’s going to be quieter than usual,” she said.