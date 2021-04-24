Spring has sprung and bikes are making their way out of garages onto Finger Lakes roads.
For those in the market for a new set of wheels, however, the search — and then the wait — may be long. It’s just another side effect of the pandemic economy, where demand for certain items far outstrips supply and global manufacturing and shipping woes create delays.
Biking is a perfect COVID-safe sport ... outside, socially distanced, and non-contact (hopefully). And, last spring, early on in the pandemic, it was a way for people to get outdoors and exercise.
Jim Hogan, owner of the Geneva Bicycle Center, said he received hundreds of calls from parents at that time who were concerned their children weren’t getting enough exercise with the shutdown of school and community sports.
“We saw so many families come in and buy a family’s worth of bikes,” said Hogan, whose shop was deemed essential and remained open during the pandemic; it even made home deliveries during lockdown.
That kind of interest translated into a record business year in 2020 “by quite a large margin,” said Hogan, who also (quietly) marked 25 years of shop ownership last October. So far, 2021 year-to-date figures already are more than double last year, and Hogan noted the usual slow time of winter was “crazy busy. It’s gonna be interesting when summer comes.”
Ernest Martin, owner of Martin’s Bicycles outside Dundee, also has seen increased traffic, including more non-Mennonite customers, during the pandemic. His showroom is proof; it’s much emptier than in pre-COVID times.
“We have more bikes that we pre-sold than we are putting on the floor,” he said. “We have only a fraction of bikes in the store that we would normally have this time of year.”
That’s also the case for Nelson Weaver, owner of Weaver’s Bicycle Shop on Route 14A near Penn Yan. Although his shop still has bikes in stock, the selection is better for children’s models than adults. There is a waiting list for certain models, and when orders do arrive only about 50% of them make it onto the showroom floor; the other half are spoken for already.
Although Walmart corporate offices did not respond to an inquiry for comment, a walk through its Seneca Falls store also showed a limited selection — with more children’s models available than adult bicycles.
Such limited supply means Martin and Hogan also are seeing customers coming from out of state. Hogan noted his store’s inventory is posted online and customers have driven from New York City, New Jersey, Maryland — even Virginia — to buy a bike.
In many ways, Hogan was better positioned than most to weather this off-the-charts demand in a time of limited supply. He sees several factors at play on the supply side:
• Factory shutdowns early on in the pandemic. When those factories came back online, they have been playing catch-up ever since. Supply for this season was already depleted because there were so many sales last season.
• Global shipping slowdowns. Most of the bicycle factories are in Asia, Hogan noted. Ports are overrun, ships are waiting at sea, and, when they do enter, seamen must often quarantine before goods can be unloaded. Hogan said it’s not unusual for shipping crates to sit at port for a month before being moved.
• A cardboard shortage, just one of many systemic problems the global supply chain is facing.
An NPR Marketplace report earlier this month noted the bike shortage began even before the pandemic, a side effect of the Trump administration’s import taxes on bikes and parts from China. Because of those tariffs, one analyst noted many in the industry already were holding back on orders even before COVID hit.
Hogan has been able to endure the supply squeeze fairly well; he says he has much more inventory than the usual bike store for several reasons.
First, he owns the four-story Exchange Street building where the Geneva Bicycle Center is located, but uses only two levels for retail space, giving him lots of storage room. Second, he values his experienced staff and, as a practice, has ordered lots of bikes to assemble over the less busy winter. Last, Hogan just likes having lots of inventory on hand. He knows customers often travel from over an hour away, and he wants to ensure they have ample choices so they can go home with a bike and don’t have to return.
“People love coming in and say, ‘You have everything,’ and I love having everything,” Hogan said.
There’s one final reason Hogan endured the bicycle shortage fairly well: panic buying (mixed with a dose of prescience, perhaps).
“I just saw how busy we got so quickly and realized it could go on for a long time,” he said. “We have ordered heavily and are doing better than a lot of shops are.”
Martin said he too probably ordered more bikes early on in the pandemic than some other shops, which has helped. The inventory he has now was ordered last June, but he estimated that what he orders today could take anywhere from six months or more to materialize. For that reason, Weaver is reluctant to take payment and special-order bikes for customers because estimated arrival time can vary dramatically. He said some of the back orders he made last summer are not due to arrive until 2023.
Parts shortage too
It’s not just bicycles that are hard to come by; parts also are in short supply.
“We get bikes in to repair and occasionally we have to search high and low for parts,” Weaver said, adding his son will spend lots of time on the computer searching different suppliers. “Now when I order, parts especially, I’ll order two or three times as much. I try to order enough to last me for the season, if I can get them.”
Martin and Hogan also are seeing a big uptick in repair work. Hogan, who has hired two part-timers to help and is maintaining winter hours because there is so much repair work to do, suggests customers call to schedule their tune-up appointments, which are running five weeks out.
“That way they can keep riding in the interim,” he said.
To avoid a repeat situation in the future, Hogan believes more American manufacturing and better pandemic management are key. Weaver would love to see greater bike manufacturing developed in the United States as well, but said that could be complicated because so many components are made in Japan, Taiwan and China.
“It would take some major changes to make a fully manufactured-in-the-U.S. bicycle,” he said.
The $1 million question is how long this high demand for bicycles will last. Weaver believes factory owners are reluctant to invest and ramp up production because they are unsure when this boom will go bust.
“I think this whole thing is going to take several years to straighten out,” he said.
Martin said he’s trying to forecast what the bicycle market will be next year and beyond so he can be prepared.
“Eventually the demand is going to go down again, but I don’t know when,” he said.