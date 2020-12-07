WATERLOO — The Seneca County Health Department has identified a trio of new, potential exposures to COVID-19.
Two people who patronized Penny’s Place Restaurant in the Kingdom Plaza on Routes 5&20 in Seneca Falls tested positive for COVID-19 during the time when they had the potential to infect others. The exposure period was 9:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 27.
A second potential exposure also occurred Nov. 27, at a party on McDougall Road in Romulus held to watch the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view exhibition boxing match.
The third potential exposure occurred at a birthday party on Water Street in Waterloo Nov. 28.
Anyone who was at any of the aforementioned places on those dates and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus. The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of sense of smell or taste for 14 days. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should contact their primary care physician to be tested.
County Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said although the risk of exposure in these cases is low, the potential for contracting the virus is still present.
On Dec. 3, Seneca County recorded its highest seven-day rolling average of positive cases, 5.6%, as well as the highest one-day positive rate of 10.53%.
“With these alarming statistics, it is more important now than ever to follow the basic public health guidelines to help stop this community spread,” Swinehart said.