CANANDAIGUA — A person who tested positive for COVID-19 spent time at two local restaurants while contagious.
Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer said the person was at José & Willy’s at 20 Lakeshore Drive from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 6-7, and at the Niagara Bar & Restaurant at 57 Niagara St. from 12:30-1:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
Beer said if anyone was at either restaurant on those dates and times, it is possible they were exposed to the virus and should be alert for symptoms until Nov. 21.
“Symptoms may include fever, cough, chest pains, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose or congestion, body aches, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” Beer said, adding that anyone experiencing those symptoms should talk to their healthcare provider or seek out COVID testing.
The risk of illness from these exposures is perceived to be low.
The health department has spoken with owners of both restaurants and been reassured that patrons and staff members there adhere to mandates involving face coverings and social distancing, as well as following other state guidelines regarding restaurant operations.
Beer said the COVID-positive person is not employed at either restaurant.
Beer noted COVID-19 rates are rising in the Finger Lakes region and “on any given day, you may cross paths with the virus numerous times.” She urged people to protect themselves and loved ones by avoiding crowded public spaces, masking when outside of the home and staying six feet away or more from non-family members. She said people should stay home even if only mildly ill.
For more information, people should go to ontariocountypublichealth.com.
• • •
In Yates County, the sheriff’s office issued an appearance ticket Tuesday to the owner of a business for violating the Public Health Law after employees were found to have interacted with customers while not wearing facial coverings when within the social distance limit of six feet.
The ticket was issued to Isaac Zimmerman, owner of Dutch Kuntry Store at 1542 Route 230 in Barrington. Zimmerman is scheduled to answer the charge Nov. 18 in Town Court.
“Counseling and warnings have been issued multiple times to this business by both town code enforcement as well as deputies throughout the pandemic,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said. “The matter is now in local justice court with the district attorney presenting.”
• • •
In Cayuga County, the health department there is cautioning the public about potential exposures to COVID-19 at a chicken barbecue fundraiser hosted by the Cayuga Bombers baseball association from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at Fingerlakes Mall.
There have been multiple people associated with the food preparation and working at the barbecue that tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals were admitted into mandatory isolation, and their numerous contacts were placed into mandatory quarantine.
As this situation continues to unfold, the health department continues contact tracing efforts with these exposures, and has been made aware of additional information that was not initially shared with the department. Consequently, more people have tested positive related to these exposures and have been placed into isolation and others have been placed into quarantine.
Members of the public who purchased food at the chicken barbecue may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure.