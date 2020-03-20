ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has taken the most extreme measure yet in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of New York state, including New York City, will shut down as of Sunday night, per an executive order signed by Gov. Cuomo Friday. It’s being called New York State on PAUSE, or Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.
The restrictions that are set to take effect:
- All non-essential businesses across the state are ordered to shut their doors, leaving only grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential operations open.
- All non-solitary outside activity, like outdoor basketball games and other team sports, is banned.
- All non-essential government and private-sector employees will be required to work from home.
Some of the other mandates put into place during the week:
- All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services will be closed to the public effective March 21 at 8:00 p.m.
- New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.
- Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are closed, but take-out can be ordered during the period of closure.
Cuomo’s new directive comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded 7,100, with more than 4,400 of those in New York City.
Cuomo said the orders will be enforced strictly and violators will be fined, in conjunction with similar policies in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“Regional action is the best,” Cuomo said.
The following essential services, as designated by the governor, will remain open:
- Shipping
- Media
- Warehouses
- Grocery and food production
- Pharmacies
- Healthcare providers
- Utilities
- Banks/financial institutions
- Other industries critical to the supply chain