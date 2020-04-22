Assembly Republicans often complain that their concerns are not heard by Democrats in Albany, but on Tuesday, they seemed to be on the same page with Gov. Andrew Cuomo when it comes to restarting the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Republicans have begun to urge Cuomo to take a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy, which has been largely shuttered in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections, with New York City devastated by the outbreak.
The latest GOP pitch came Tuesday, when they released what Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, called a “comprehensive, regionally-based plan” to reopen the economy upstate.
“Our plan rejects a one-size-fits-all mentality in favor of a common-sense, regional approach,” Kolb said in a press release. “We need to get back to work. Our families and communities depend on it. This plan calls for the kind of cooperation between the private and public sectors that will get our economy moving in the right direction.”
In his daily press briefing on the state’s battle against the coronavirus — this one at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo — Cuomo said this approach to lifting severe restrictions on business operations would be regionally based.
Cuomo said that “we’re going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis. Based on that region’s facts and circumstances about the COVID virus. In other words, just like some states will reopen before other states because they have a different circumstance when it comes to COVID and their status with COVID, it’s also true across the state.”
He said the “North Country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible, and if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another part of the state, take that into consideration. That’s what we’re going to be doing. So the same logic that applies to the country applies to some states, this state, where you have those varieties across the state and we need to take that into consideration.”
Cuomo said the reopening of regions will be data-driven, based on the infection rates and hospital capacity and will be a “region-by-region” determination.”
The governor said he will be tapping people in each state economic region to lead reopening efforts.
He said Bob Duffy, former Rochester mayor and lieutenant governor, will lead the Finger Lakes region, while current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will lead Western New York. He did not disclose who would be leading the other regions.
Cuomo said they will work with local governments as part of what he said would be phased-in processes in each region.
Assembly Republicans unveiled what they are calling the New York State Regional Restart initiative, which they said would task a bipartisan panel of economic development and public health experts with developing a safe plan to phase out emergency economic restrictions.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130, Lyons said he was encouraged by Cuomo’s remarks Tuesday.
“It was good to hear today that Gov. Cuomo talked about moving forward with the regional approach that follows the assembly minority leader’s plan to restart our state’s economy, that must be done on a regional basis,” he posted on Facebook.