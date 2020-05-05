GATES — Gov. Andrew Cuomo understands that people are growing weary of the coronavirus and the precautions being taken to slow its spread.
However, he said, this is not the time to let up. Not when people’s lives are still at stake.
“So, we’ve done great work at a tremendous cost and tremendous hardship, but we’ve done great work,” he said at his daily press briefing Monday at the corporate offices of Wegmans. “We just have to remain vigilant and smart and competent going forward.”
Cuomo said wearing a mask out in public when unable to keep proper social distancing is not one of the big hardships of the fight against a virus that the Trump administration is now estimating could result in 3,000 deaths a day by June.
He said those masks are helping to stop the spread and that we should do it not for ourselves but for others, especially those working in the hospitals treating COVID-19 cases.
The governor said it’s “disrespectful for people to not wear masks” in places where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores.
“The least gratitude you can show (a healthcare worker) is to wear the mask for them. It’s not that big of a deal. … We owe each other a certain amount of reasonableness and respect.”
Cuomo said his mask order is enforceable.
“It’s a public health emergency,” he said, adding that “local governments have a responsibility to enforce it.”
And he said people “could literally kill someone because you didn’t wear a mask.”
He added that he wears them as well, although he does not wear them at press briefings.
Health officials say that the chances of spreading COVID-19 are reduced significantly when everyone properly wears a mask. Cuomo emphasized that you don’t need it on all the time in public — just when the ability to stay at least six feet apart is too difficult. He used the example of walking on a trail.
“If you’re going to pass by someone, you put the mask on,” he said. “It’s the least you can do.”
Not everyone is doing so, however, and not all retail stores are enforcing it. While Wegmans and Tops grocery stores have signs requiring masks upon entering, Walmart does not, and people can be seen shopping without them.
A Walmart company spokesperson did not respond as of Monday afternoon on why the retail giant is not requiring masks for entry. The chain has taken other safety steps, including limiting the number of customers that can be in the store at one time and creating aisle entry configurations designed to reduce customer contact.
Cuomo said he is not unsympathetic to those pushing for businesses to reopen and for social-distancing measures to be relaxed. It just has to happen in a way that doesn’t erase the gains made against the virus’ spread in the state, he said.
“I would like to see as few New Yorkers pass away as possible,” he said.
On a positive note, Cuomo said some regions are close to meeting the four criteria for reopening at least portions of the economy, and the Finger Lakes economic development region is among them.
The four core factors:
New infections: Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths on a three-day rolling average. Regions with few COVID cases cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or five new deaths on a three-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, it must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.
Healthcare capacity: Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge. Regions must have at least 30 percent total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.
Diagnostic testing capacity: Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. Cuomo said the state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold.
Contact tracing capacity: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. Cuomo said the state is currently building an “army” of contact tracers with under former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to meet the needs of each region statewide.
According to the state, the Finger Lakes Region meets all those requirements except contact tracing.