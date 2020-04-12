My mom’s favorite holiday was Easter.
A devout Roman Catholic, she reveled in the religious part of it. And an equally devoted mom and wife, she also celebrated being with family, the big feast, the Easter egg hunt around the house, the baskets filled with sweets and trinkets.
I figured out later in life that mom’s affinity for Easter probably started at birth. When it was time to give the new baby girl a name, she was tagged with Pasqualina, after her grandmother. Pasqualina, in Italian, means “child of Easter.”
Mom died in February of 2008, and when that Easter came up in March, without Mom for the first time, it was — and I figured always would be — the strangest Easter our family would ever experience.
It was … up until today.
Not only do we not have Mom for the 13th straight Easter, but we also are quarantined because of the coronavirus. There is no big family celebration, no big dinner — just my wife, my dad, who lives with us, and me. Around the area, there are no group Easter egg hunts for the kids, no religious services, other than virtual ones, no big gatherings anywhere.
But there is one thing that Easter also always brings: Hope.
And Easter 2020 is no different.
People are still dying daily by the hundreds around the globe, and our four-county area has suffered its first three deaths over the last few days. Our hearts go out to all the family members left behind, but we are at least beginning to see signs in the worst afflicted countries — Italy, Spain and our very own United States — that efforts are working. Rates of hospitalizations and deaths are slowing down. Many governments around the world — again, including our own — are beginning to discuss and formulate plans about how to reopen certain parts of their economies.
Yes, even while our heroic healthcare workers, first responders, other essential employees and families of those who are affected the worst are still facing darkness and incredible pain, there are a few slivers of light. There is hope.
This means, though, that while the quarantines, the stay-at-home orders, and the social distancing are working, we cannot abandon those efforts just yet. In fact, for the next few weeks we need to tighten them up even more. It was another of those heroes — newly minted superstar Dr. Anthony Fauci — who said, using an analogy that we all can relate to: “We still have to put our foot on the accelerator when it comes to the mitigation and the physical separation.”
Keep the pedal to the metal.
It’s difficult, of course, especially if you have children at home, and even more so as the temperatures warm up over the next few weeks and become more spring-like. (More hope there!)
But it’s essential. It’s the only way we can control the spread of this scourge and get our normal lives back. So please, don’t stop now. Stay at home as much as possible. Social distance. Wear your masks when you have to go out. And keep working on flattening that curve.
Easter also is a season of new beginnings, and while I realize that not everyone recognizes the religious aspects of the holiday, we all can look at today as a hopeful new beginning: quite possibly the beginning of the end of the deadly virus, at least for now, and the beginning of getting our lives back.
I’ll be thinking about my mom today, just as I do every Easter. But today I won’t just be thinking about her hiding Easter eggs and doling out candy, I’ll be thinking about how she would be dealing with this pandemic. Mom was always happy with the coffee maker on and a stack of unread books by her side. So, being sequestered for a few more weeks? “No problem,” she would say. “Keep doing what they say and when this is all over, we’ll have a huge party.”
Yes, on Easter Sunday 2020, there is hope.