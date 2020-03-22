A National Geographic wall calendar hangs in my office at the Finger Lakes Times. Each month features a different photograph of a scene in Italy, and I had to chuckle 21 days ago when I flipped it to March. The photo for the month is of a small canal in the watery city of Venice, and there are only two people in the shot, walking across a small foot bridge.
There were no people on the sidewalk. None in the three or four small boats that were moored in the shot. None in any of the balconies of the numerous Venetian buildings pictured.
The lack of people is what made me laugh a bit. I’ve been to Venice a number of times, and it has always been jam-packed with people — natives, gondoliers, tourists … especially tourists. I wondered to myself how long the National Geographic photographer had to wait around to get a shot with only two people in it.
But that was then. It’s three weeks later, and no one is laughing now.
With the coronavirus raging around the globe, especially in Italy, scenes devoid of people are the more common scene these days. Much more common. Sadly. With the entire country on shutdown, all cities in Italy are veritable ghost towns. It’s the new normal, and I guess in the case of my wall calendar, art has, indeed, imitated life.
Now, those empty street scenes have become the norm not only in Europe but on this side of the Atlantic as well as America hunkers down to battle the virus and using a new phrase that we all have learned, “to flatten the curve.”
As many of you know, my father was born in Italy in 1931, so half my family tree has roots on the Boot. At 88, he is living with us in Geneva these days, and it has been heartbreaking for him to watch the news from Italy where the death toll is over 4,000 and climbing. Many of you have called, texted or emailed asking about my family. I appreciate that and am happy to say that no close family members or friends have been infected. At least not yet.
Dad’s spirits also have been lifted immeasurably by the numerous videos we’ve watched of quarantined Italians taking to their balconies for group sing-alongs, including more often than not the Italian national anthem.
Now, though, the focus is shifting to the United States and our little four-county neck of the woods here in the Finger Lakes, where businesses are shut down, schools are closed, and more and more people are staying home as much as possible. Just like everywhere else.
It’s quiet out there, eerily quiet. And if you haven’t read Dan Hennessy’s piece in Friday’s Finger Lakes Times, headlined “Good vibrations even amidst the quiet,” I urge you to do so. It will lift your spirits like my Dad’s have been listening to the singing.
Speaking of the Finger Lakes Times, we have been affected like every other business and organization, but at this point we have every intention of remaining open, bringing you the most accurate and the most up-to-date reporting as possible. Our doors will be open for now, though we are limiting the number of people who can enter the building. We have placed boxes for our various contest entries along with other free publications on tables in our front entranceway, so please feel free to come and either drop off those entries or pick up those publications.
Like other businesses, many of our folks are working from home as much as possible, though there are a handful of duties that only can be done from the office. I am writing this from my home office, but I’ll be in the main office Saturday night with just a handful of others, physically putting the paper together. Later, our delivery crew will be here early Sunday morning to pick up those papers and distribute them to you, our readers.
The size of each edition — including this Sunday edition — will be smaller than you are used to. Some of our regular features may be may missing, possibly some of your favorites, and we apologize for any inconvenience. But our goal for the immediate future is two-fold: 1) to report on the virus and keep you informed as to how it is affecting our area, while also shining the spotlight on people helping people in these difficult times, and 2) to bring you some other stories, stories that will help shift your focus — even if only for a little while — on some of the other good things going on in our region. Today’s front-page story on women winemakers by wine columnist Dave Sit is an example of that; it’s much longer than our usual stories, but it’s what as known as a “good read.” And we figure you have time to sink your teeth into a good read while you are quarantined at home.
We’ll also continue to update our website as often as we can and to push out breaking news alerts to keep you as informed as possible. As we have seen with this fast-moving virus, however, news changes almost by the hour, so our plans also could change. We hope not, but they could.
A daily newspaper is important in times like these, and we plan on being there for you and with you.
I have always been proud of our staff at the FLT, but I must say never more so than now, when everyone is forced into making adjustments. Our staff members — everyone from the newsroom side of the building, to the business and advertising offices, to the circulation folks — are a part of this community, just like you and are bound by any rules and mandates, just like you.
But for now, we are still here doing our jobs — some at home, some at the office — putting out the Finger Lakes Times, and hoping to make your life, though definitely different for some time, just a little bit better.
At the same time, I’ve never been more excited about flipping pages on a calendar as I am now. We’ll get to those future months together by taking one day at a time.