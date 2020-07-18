In Friday’s paper, local columnist Michael Fitzgerald wrote about ways to beat what he called the “Coronavirus Blues,” most of which included playing with their pooch, Biscuit.
On Thursday, Sharon Randall — undoubtedly our most well-loved national columnist — wrote about simple signs of life that are helping her get through these anything-but-simple days, things like her husband bringing her coffee in bed, sunsets, and watching videos of their 14-month-old grandson playing peek-a-boo.
They stole my thunder because I was planning a similar column for this weekend. Because they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, however, I am still going through with those plans, and we’ll call it imitation. Or flattery. Or both.
There are some things in these days of quarantining, mask-wearing, social distancing and uber-disinfecting that are helping me beat the blues as well and making me say, “Life is still good.”
I realize, of course, that COVID-19 has caused heavy burdens for many and has been downright heartbreaking for some. I know at least a dozen people who have contracted it, and a few who have died, though they are friends or relatives of friends or relatives. So I’m not downplaying the seriousness of this disease, the worst of our lifetime.
I also recognize how polarizing — and politicized — this mask-wearing business has become: If you wear one, you are this to a certain segment of the population; if you don’t wear one, you are that to another segment. Here is my apolitical take: If it helps to keep you and me just a little bit safer, why not wear one while you run into the store for 10 minutes? I have an 89-year-old dad and a wife at home, both of whom I prefer remain as safe and as healthy as possible. Sorry, but I thought that was the point of wearing a mask, not which side of the political aisle one prefers.
And no, I am neither a sheep nor a political zealot.
As for some of the things that have helped me as we have just inched our way past the four-month mark from when things got very serious:
• We have a friend here in Geneva who is hosting a gathering today to celebrate the fact that she is 10 years cancer free! Isn’t that great? Many of you know her, but I won’t use her name. The gathering will be small, well under required limits, and I know proper protocols will be adhered to. But what a joyful event it will be.
• My daughter was in town recently for almost a month, and that is always joyful, even when we’re limited to “air hugs” and elbow taps.
We spent one day driving around Seneca Lake, heading down the west side with stops at Fox Run and Tabora Bakery, lunch and a walk in Watkins Glen’s lakefront park, and then up the east side with stops at Damiani and Lamoreaux Landing wine cellars.
Most interesting to me was to witness the ways that all those places have adjusted their business models to keep customers and employees safe. At Tabora, for example, you order inside at the deli counter — wearing a mask, of course — and when your food is ready, it is delivered to your vehicle outside; we took our sandwiches to Watkins to eat at a picnic table where, although the park was busy, no one else was around for at least 50 yards. At Damiani, there were no indoor tastings, but an outdoor bar had been set up where we ordered — again wearing masks — a glass of wine and a glass of grape juice. We sat outdoors, well away from others, and enjoyed our drinks and great views of the lake.
I also was happy to hear from most workers that I spoke with along the way that business had been good, close to summertime normal, even with all the precautions in place.
• My aforementioned dad did not leave the house for 3½ months, but recently we’ve let him go on his own to doctor’s appointments and a haircut — always wearing his mask. He has endured a double-dose of sadness as first his native Italy was racked by the virus and now his beloved America is being hammered. With nothing else really on television that he enjoyed, he was watching depressing newscasts almost 24/7. It got to the point once where I said, “Dad, could you at least watch a movie or something every once in awhile?”
I am filled with joy to report, however, that dad’s favorite sport, top-level Italian soccer, has restarted — with no fans in the stands, of course. Almost every day a game is televised, sometimes two (!!), and dad is thrilled. So am I.
• This last one is a little different. I heard from a couple of buddies that red wine vinegar has been difficult to come by in grocery stores lately. Have you noticed that? I don’t know whether it’s a supply chain thing, a production issue or something else, as with so many products that have shown up in short supply during this pandemic.
I hadn’t noticed, though, because I never buy red wine vinegar. I use it, but I don’t buy it. My Uncle Joe in Pennsylvania made his own red wine vinegar and told me once that when the level of the vinegar gets low, if I add more red wine to it, it will always be good. Something about the “mother” that keeps fermenting the wine into vinegar or craziness like that. I’m not a scientist … or a vinegar expert. But it works.
Uncle Joe gave me a gallon jug of that precious liquid 20 years ago, and I still keep it going today by adding wine to it. Seriously. He died 17 years ago, but whenever I use any of that red wine vinegar — more so now because there is a purported shortage of it in the stores — I think of my fabulous uncle.
Which is never a bad thing.
So whether it’s celebrating a friend’s good health, spending time with my daughter, watching dad enjoy his soccer or thinking of Uncle Joe, I’ve been managing to find silver linings during these otherwise difficult days.
(And that’s to say nothing about the Legends Golf League, run by Brad Roach and facilitated safely by Dave Sharman, Smokey and the gang at Big Oak that allows me to get at least some exercise.)
I hope you’ve been finding your silver linings, too.