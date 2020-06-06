I have never been prouder of Geneva than I am right now.
During two of the darkest chapters of American history — the coronavirus pandemic, which has created unimaginable death and crushing economic concerns, and the appalling, completely unacceptable death of a black man at the hands of a white police officer, which has brought social unrest on a scale never witnessed before even during the tumultuous 1960s — Geneva and its citizens have shined like a beacon of light.
That’s not to say that there aren’t problems. COVID-19 has caused some sickness and, sadly, some deaths locally. Many of our businesses are closed — forever. Students’ lives have been upended. It’s also not to say that there isn’t anger, real anger, caused not just by George Floyd’s death but by the specter of racism that has haunted this country for far too long, mixed in with rogue cops who abuse their authority.
But Geneva, and in fact all of the Finger Lakes region, has handled those circumstances with aplomb.
I have lived in Upstate New York all my life, even when I went to college, and the last 34 of those years have been spent right here in Geneva, longer than any other place — and in this time in history, I couldn’t be more proud. Our taxes are too high, we’ve lost jobs, we have an opioid problem (something that seems to have slid to the backburner in light of everything else). But we have a staggering percentage of something that makes us better than so many other places: Great and caring people.
I’m talking about people at agencies such as the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, Happiness House, the Center of Concern, the Salvation Army, and more who have been delivering meals, or distributing food baskets, or making masks, or taking care of children, or just watching out for their neighbors.
I’m talking about dedicated healthcare professionals who, these days, don’t know what they’ll be up against when their shifts begin and often don’t know when those shifts will end. Our neighbors have a daughter who is a nurse at Geneva General; every day, when we see her walking to or from the hospital, we give her a round of applause.
I’m talking about educators who have been teaching remotely for months — something they surely were not trained to do — and parents who have stepped up and filled the gaps by homeschooling.
I’m talking about restaurant workers, store clerks, pharmacists and other essential employees who have done what they can to keep us fed, to keep our meds coming, to keep life rolling as normally as possible in abnormal times.
I’m talking about all of you.
I’m not a fan of everything Gov. Cuomo has ever done, and even in this chapter, he’s made mistakes, some that he admits to. However, he did something when this virus began circulating in New York that I think may end up being his greatest legacy: He took it seriously. We, in upstate, may have paid a bit of a harsh price because his focus was on New York City, but I believe the severe, decisive, statewide shutdown back around St. Patrick’s Day saved lives here.
I remember seeing Cuomo in one of his early press conferences when no one really knew how chillingly widespread the virus would become, and he said — and I’m paraphrasing — “If I am overreacting, so be it. I would rather overreact and be safer, and then I’ll deal with the criticism of me for overreacting.”
Which he has.
The bottom line, though, is that here in Geneva and in the Finger Lakes, we paid attention. We washed our hands. We socially distanced. We wore masks (for the most part) — and still are. And, we have been safer because of it.
The case numbers are updated every day, and we print them in the paper for our four counties — positive cases, recoveries and deaths. But to me, the most important figure to track is the number of hospitalizations, because those represent the most severe cases. For the entire three months of the pandemic, it’s been rare that we’ve had more than 10 hospitalizations total at a time in all four counties put together.
That’s because you did your part.
A lot of you — black and white, Asian and Latino, young and old — also have participated in one or more of the protest rallies and marches that have taken place in the city over the last week. You are mad as hell about George Floyd’s death, and I get it because I am too. Justice has been demanded and must be delivered. Similar rallies have been held in cities across the U.S., but unlike so many others, those in Geneva have been peaceful.
The group Black Lives Matter held a rally Sunday night, followed by a march through town. Their chants were loud, they were direct, they were passionate. But they were peaceful.
BLM had another rally Monday afternoon and a march that night. They were peaceful.
They marched again Tuesday afternoon, stopping at the Finger Lakes Times at one point, and again every night this week. And they were peaceful.
The NAACP held a rally downtown Wednesday night, featuring a number of impassioned speeches by local luminaries such as Lucile Mallard, Mark Gramling and Mike Passalacqua. And it was peaceful.
Peaceful does not mean weak, by the way. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., often called “The Peaceful Warrior,” said: “True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it is the presence of justice.” Gramling, the first black man elected to Geneva City Council, said at the rally: “We are tired. We are tired of excuses. We are tired of being used. We are tired of being profiled. We are tired of people viewing our hair and skin as some kind of weapon and people thinking it makes us aggressive.”
Those and other messages must be acted upon. Real change is needed in so many different ways and at so many levels of society. However, those messages also get lost when the protests turn violent and they become about looting and destruction and damage instead of reform.
Speaking of that, I took some heavy criticism on social media for writing this sentence in my story about Sunday’s first protest: “Unlike many of the protests around America — and the world — Geneva’s remained peaceful, at least for the first hour.” Many took offense to the phrase “at least for the first hour.” Absolutely nothing derogatory was meant by it.
I had to leave the rally after an hour for deadline purposes only. I wish I could have stayed longer because I wanted to march, but I couldn’t. I also had spoken earlier in the day with Police Chief Passalacqua, and he had relayed serious concerns about potential violence that night — not from the Geneva rally participants, but from information the GPD had received about outsiders coming in and damaging downtown shops. He said if that did happen it would be later in the night, not early, so with that in the back of my mind, I used the qualifier in that sentence not as a slam against Genevans, who handled themselves perfectly, but in case something happened after the paper was printed. I felt it would have looked ridiculous in the following day’s paper to report that everything was calm and peaceful if, in fact, violence had occurred.
It’s my understanding that when the BLM marchers stopped at our office on Tuesday it was to protest my use of that phrase. I wish I would have known that at the time because I would have been pleased to address them and to explain. No one told me.
I thought about it later and remembered Cuomo’s statement about overreacting, but being safe, and then dealing with the criticism later. I probably overreacted, but I also found out later that I was in good company with drawing criticism.
Passalacqua, City Manager Sage Gerling and Mayor Steve Valentino put out a joint statement Sunday afternoon urging Genevans to stay home that evening because of the threat of potential violence and were criticized just as vociferously. Did they overreact? Maybe. Was the evening safe? Absolutely.
I also learned later that NAACP President Lucile Mallard and her organization drew criticism as well on social media.
“You are not alone,” she told me. “We were talked about on Facebook for not participating on Sunday when the facts are 1) we didn’t know anything about it until it was happening, 2) we were on a Zoom call planning for the Wednesday event, 3) we started receiving messages about people coming from Rochester to burn down certain businesses in Geneva, 4) people were saying they are on their way downtown to participate in a protest being held by the NAACP, so we posted a message on Val’s (Lucile’s daughter) Facebook page stating we were not a part of that protest, 5) we received the message from the City telling people to stay home and we started talking about the safety of our young people and stopped in the middle of our meeting and prayed for their safety, 6) because we didn’t go into details on the post, people took it the wrong way and started talking about us badly, 7) we still haven’t participated in their protesting, but we stated this is their time and event, so we would not try to change anything.”
One part of that statement really resonated with me: “People took it the wrong way.” Imagine people taking something the wrong way on Facebook ... sigh.
Lucile is a superstar in my book, one of Geneva’s most incredible citizens, not just for her steady, level-headed leadership of the local NAACP but because of so many other things she does for the community. I figure if she can draw criticism like that, then what’s a little thrown my way?
“So, you are not alone,” she repeated to me. “Sage even called me on Monday because of the way their notice to the community was being taken as a negative statement. Again, because people didn’t know the reason why it was sent out, but we knew. Overall, everything you do — good or bad — is going to get raked over the coals.”
Again, overreacting? Who knows. There aren’t a lot of guidelines out there, or at least I’ve never seen them, about how to deal with things when two pandemics collide — one health-related and one about social injustice. I certainly don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know what will happen in the coming months, if another round of the coronavirus will force another shutdown and untold deaths, whether racism and social injustices can be toned down if not flat-out eliminated.
But I do know this: In the here and now, I am proud of Geneva.