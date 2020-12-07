WATERLOO — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was better than 2019 in several ways, said Sarah Davis, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency’s executive director.
In an annual report given to the IDA Board of Directors Thursday, Davis cited these figures:
• The amount of private capital invested in economic development projects and expansions in 2020 is $33 million, up 36.4% from the 2019 investment figure of $24.1 million.
• The number of business retention and expansion visits by Davis, IDA assistant director Patricia Jones, and hired specialist Jim Armstrong rose from 25 to 35, a 40% jump.
• The IDA approved five projects for financial assistance in 2020, one more than 2019.
• The amount of capital investment per project in 2020 was $6.6 million, a 9.2% increase.
• The value of property-, sales- and mortgage-tax exemptions granted by the IDA to applicants rose 2%, from $3.41 to $3.48 million; however, the exemptions granted per project averaged $696,654 this year, compared to $853,622 in 2019, an 18.4% decline.
“Additionally, the IDA has completed or made substantial progress toward 12 of the 15 priorities outlined early in the summer,” Davis said. “We hope to continue these trends moving forward into 2021 and look forward to working with you all to make that happen.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, it was noted that board member Erica Paolicelli has resigned after five years of service, effective Dec. 31. Her term expires at the end of 2021.
Davis said an interview committee has met with applicants and will recommend two people to the county Board of Supervisors. The other vacancy has been long-standing, created when Bob Kernan resigned to become chief financial officer of the IDA.
IDA Board of Directors President Steve Brusso thanked Paolicelli, an officer with Three Brothers Wineries & Estates in Fayette, for her service. She had been board treasurer since Kernan’s departure.
“You’ve made a tremendous contribution to the board,” Brusso said, adding that she will be given a plaque in recognition of her service.
“It’s been great working with all of you,” Paolicelli said. “I didn’t know much about the IDA before I joined. I now know much more how it works to help the county.”