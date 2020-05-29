The League of Women Voters’ electronic voter guide, Vote411.org, is live for the June 23 primary. Candidate information is available for all Assembly, state Senate, congressional, judicial delegates, and presidential candidates running in the New York state June primary and congressional special election.
The in-person deadline for voter registration in the primaries is May 29; registration forms mailed through the post office must be postmarked by that day as well. For registered voters, the absentee ballot application deadline is June 16 (postmarked) or June 22 in person at the Board of Elections. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 22.
People can call the Ontario County Board of Elections at (585) 396-4005 for more information.
The LWV candidate guide includes biographical information and responses to questions it posed, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites. This information can be accessed online at Vote411.org in an easy-to-use electronic format.
Voters can enter their addresses to see their customized sample ballot and compare candidates’ positions. Candidates who have not yet submitted their information are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information. Additional local candidates and races will be added in the coming weeks.
Throughout the state, the Board of Elections in each county is expected to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. LWV has created a comprehensive absentee voting FAQ page available in five languages at lwvny.org. This guide answers common questions about voting absentee in New York state during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The website also features a step-by-step video on how voters can apply for an absentee ballot in the event their address has changed, and how to complete and return their ballot once it is received.
Registered voters in Ontario County can obtain an absentee ballot application at htttps://bit.ly/31X4D7g. It should be mailed to Ontario County Board of Elections, 2930 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
The Democratic Presidential primary and the Republican primary and special elections for the 27th Congressional District and the 131st Assembly District will be held June 23. In-person voting on June 23 is held at your regular polling place. Early in-person voting for these elections will be held from June 13-21. Voters registered in Ontario County can vote early at the Board of Elections office at the county complex in Hopewell.
All school board/ budget elections will be held June 9. That election is all by mail. Each district will send a postcard with additional information.
All village and town elections have been rescheduled for Sept. 15.
To keep abreast of on-going changes that may occur regarding voting, text VoteNY to 474747.