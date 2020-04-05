TYRE — While del Lago Resort & Casino has been closed since March 16, its employees have continued to be paid.
That will end this week.
Lance Young, del Lago’s executive vice president and general manager, announced Friday that 1,100 employees will be furloughed as of Thursday. Young said all employees will continue to receive health insurance benefits for six months, whether the casino is open or not.
“Our nation is experiencing an unprecedented health pandemic which is disrupting our routines, preventing our ability to visit family and friends, while devastating our economy,” Young said. “New York state is leading the nation in its efforts to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration’s effort during these challenging times.”
Young said that health professionals are unable to determine a safe timeline for reopening non-essential businesses, requiring the casino to make “incredibly difficult decisions.” The casino will work with state regulators to ensure the Route 414 facility, which opened in February 2017, reopens as soon as it is safe for customers and employees.
“This is not a decision that was made lightly,” Young said of the furloughs. “Our employees are part of a workforce that is the backbone of the service industry. We hope the furlough period ends quickly and del Lago Resort & Casino employees can return to work.”
The $440 million business includes 1,650 slot machines, 66 gaming tables, and a recently opened 6,000-square-foot DraftKings Sportsbook. It also has numerous restaurants, an entertainment venue called The Vine, a spa, and a hotel.