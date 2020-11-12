NEWARK — While the COVID-19 outbreak at DeMay Living Center is now below 20 active cases among residents, it has impacted nearly 120 people and led to six deaths.
As of Thursday, Rochester Regional Health, which oversees the facility, had reported 72 cumulative cases among residents. In addition, 46 staff members have tested positive, with nine of those employees having returned to work.
DeMay is on the campus of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Both are part of Rochester Regional Health.
Veronica Chiesi-Brown, public information officer for Rochester Regional Health, said in an email Thursday that the active number of cases among DeMay residents was at 17. She said RRH is following these safety protocols and procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Screening of all employees before the start of their shift for fever, cough, shortness of breath, and other symptoms. If they have any of those symptoms or if they test positive for the coronavirus, they are not allowed in the facility, told to quarantine at home and not return until they have tested negative.
• All employees are wearing personal protective equipment on site.
• All onsite staff is tested weekly, as directed by the state Department of Health.
• All residents are screened every shift for fever and/or respiratory issues, and the medical team is notified of any changes.
Due to an order from the state DOH, DeMay is not accepting new patients from the hospital who are positive for COVID-19. Chiesi-Brown said all updates shared with families by email are available at bit.ly/2Hwc7Et.
In-person visitation to DeMay has been suspended. According to the website, the estimated visitation reopen date is Dec. 15.
Chiesi-Brown has referred questions on the outbreak investigation to Wayne County Public Health, which has not responded to emails from the Times about the source of the outbreak.
RRH also oversees Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and its hospital-based nursing home. As of Thursday, RRH was reporting 10 positive cases among Clifton Springs Nursing Home residents and 10 staff members, eight of whom have returned to work. There are have been no COVID-related deaths there.