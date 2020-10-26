NEWARK — Nearly 50 residents and 14 staff members of a local long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wayne County Public Health officials reported the cluster at DeMay Living Center in a press release issued Monday. DeMay is on the campus of Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
The hospital and DeMay are part of Rochester Regional Health.
The cluster was confirmed over the last few days. The number of cases was 61 as of Monday — 47 residents and 14 staffers.
Four of the residents were hospitalized. Public health officials believe the outbreak started with one or more staff members spreading the virus to residents.
Public health officials are monitoring the situation and working with DeMay officials. Public health referred questions to Veronica Chiesi-Brown, public information officer for Rochester Regional Health, who sent the following statement:
“Rochester Regional Health continues to follow all of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health (DOH) guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 within our long-term care and other facilities. The increase in cases highlights the need for everyone to remain vigilant in taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“We continue to keep the families of our residents updated whenever a positive case occurs among residents or staff. As a result of the positive cases, visitation has been suspended at DeMay per New York state guidelines.”
In addition to the statement, Chiesi-Brown said all updates shared with families by email are available at rochesterregional.org/services/seniors/ltc/demay-living-center (bit.ly/2Hwc7Et).
That website shows the outbreak is in two of the living center’s five units, Van Tassel and Wolf.
There were no reported deaths as of Monday.
In an email to the Times Monday afternoon, Chiesi-Brown said all 61 positive tests came in the past week. They were the result of state-mandated tests for long-term care employees.
She added that per CDC and DOH guidelines, the infected employees are not working. As of Monday, RRH officials did not know the exact source of the outbreak.
“We have a staffing plan in place to make sure all shifts are covered,” she said.
DeMay is a 180-bed facility.
Public health and RRH officials said the outbreak is a reminder that social distancing, mask usage, proper hand hygiene and other steps are critical to keep the virus from spreading.