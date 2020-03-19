NEWARK — A resident at the DeMay Living Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Wayne County Administrator Rick House said Thursday morning.
This is the first confirmed COVID-19 in the county.
DeMay, which is connected to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, is part of the Rochester Regional Health System.
House said the resident has been at DeMay since March 9.
She is now in isolation at Newark-Wayne. He said forensic work is underway to determine how the resident caught the virus. No one else at DeMay is showing signs at this point, he said.
More details are expected this afternoon through Wayne County Public Health.