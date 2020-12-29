NEWARK — While most American adults are not expected to get a COVID-19 vaccine until the spring or early summer of 2021, it’s even more unclear when children can expect to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
“It probably will not be until summer before children get a vaccine, if then,” said Dr. Beth Orlowski, chief of pediatrics for Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, which is affiliated with Rochester Regional Health. “It will likely be a while before younger kids can get this vaccine.”
Orlowski talked to the media last week during a Zoom conference on the novel coronavirus as it pertains to children. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that more than 1.8 million children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
The Pfizer vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month is for people 16 and older. Testing began in October in children as young as 12; it’s expected to take several more months, and it will be up to the FDA will decide when there’s enough data to allow emergency use in this age group.
Moderna, which received approval for its vaccine a week after Pfizer, began enrolling study participants ranging in age from 12-17 this month; the company will track them for a year. Testing in children younger than 12 is expected to start in early 2021.
In the meantime, Orlowski is encouraging parents to get a vaccine when they can and consider having their child take part in a study, if they are recruited.
“It’s a tough question for parents. There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus and the vaccine,” she said. “What I would say is talk to your 12-year-old about how they are helping science, how they are helping the elderly, and how they are helping the population. The child should have some input, but, ultimately, it’s up to the parents.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics also is reporting the following when it comes to children and COVID-19:
• As of Dec. 17, the number of children nationwide that had tested positive represented 12.3% of the 14.7 million cases in the country.
• There were 2,420 positive cases per 100,000 children.
• More than 182,000 new child cases were reported in the week from Dec. 10-17.
• Over two weeks, from Dec. 3-17, there was a 25% increase in cases.
• Children made up only 1.1% to 2.8% of total reported hospitalizations, and 0.2% to 4% of all child cases resulted in hospitalization.
• Mortality rates reported by 42 states and New York City showed that children accounted for 0.21% or less of all COVID-19 deaths, and 13 states had reported no child deaths.
Orlowski, also the medical director of RRH’s Eastern Region, reiterated what many health professionals have been saying for months — that most children who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic or show mild or very mild symptoms.
She believes people who plan to gather for the holidays should take that into account.
“If you do family gatherings over the holidays, wear a mask,” she said. “Actually, students are used to masks and have been wearing them in school. This is helping them socially, academically and mentally.”