NEWARK — As the chairman of medicine for Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Dr. Gregory Heeb is fairly high up on the hospital’s proverbial ladder.
So when he was given a chance to be the first Newark-Wayne employee to get a COVID-19 vaccine, he embraced the opportunity.
“I’ve been here a long time, and even though I’m chair of the department I do a lot of clinical work in the intensive care unit and COVID area. That’s why I think I was number one,” Heeb said Tuesday, about an hour after getting the Pfizer vaccine. “Part of this job is leadership, and that means leading the way. I was happy to do it.”
The first vaccines, delivered last week after Pfizer got FDA approval, are going to nursing home residents, nursing home staff and “high risk” hospital workers — front-line staff most likely to have contact with a COVID patient.
Heeb and at least several other Newark-Wayne medical staffers, including nurses, were vaccinated Tuesday. They will have to get a booster shot in early January.
“There were nurses in line behind me. There is a state process for this, and we want to do it right and by the book,” Heeb said. “When we get more doses, we will be doing more employees in the coming days and weeks.”
While the state Department of Health is requiring health care organizations to not reveal details about when vaccine shipments arrive, where they are being distributed, or in what quantity, it has signed off on allowing those organizations to publicize their first vaccinations.
The first employee at UR Medicine Thompson Health to get the vaccine was Dr. Virgil Smaltz, a Geneva resident who works in the emergency department at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. He got his vaccine at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, where he also works.
“I’m lucky I was able to receive the vaccine. Being in a high-risk group as an emergency medicine physician made it important for me to decrease any risk to my health,” Smaltz said. “I was excited when I received notification that I was eligible for vaccination and even drove to Elmira on a day off to ensure that I received it.”
Thompson Health officials said a number of staff members are scheduled to be vaccinated Saturday. The first will be a nurse who was among the first to volunteer to work on the hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 unit when the pandemic began.
Officials at Finger Lakes Health, which includes Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, said the agency was not expecting to get vaccines until another company — Moderna — got FDA approval for its vaccine. That was expected Thursday.
Like many of his colleagues, Smaltz said he has been watching development of the vaccines over the last eight months. He was hopeful one or more would be available by the end of the year.
“The technology behind this vaccine is amazing, and I have no doubts about its efficacy and safety. I truly hope the majority of eligible patients and my colleagues receive the vaccine as soon as possible,” he said. “This will be the only way that we can defeat this awful disease.”
Smaltz and Heeb said they had nothing more than a sore arm at the injection site, much as people get after a yearly flu shot. Heeb, who has been at Newark-Wayne since 1997, also directs the hospitalist program there.
“It was pretty painless as far as vaccines go. It went pretty smoothly,” he said. “I guess people can roll the dice and not get immunized, and some people will do that. The realm of my job is science, and I will follow that science.”
Heeb said after not seeing many COVID patients during the first wave of the pandemic in early spring, the second wave at Newark-Wayne starting in November is a different story. The hospital is part of Rochester Regional Health (RRH).
“Now we are sort of in the thick of it. We are full ... and moving people around to accommodate volume,” he said. “We are better at treating it now than we were in March, but there are obviously a lot of sick people. People are dying.”
Heeb added that Newark-Wayne is not overrun with patients, as is the case at the larger Rochester-area hospitals including Rochester General, also part of RRH.
“Rochester General is clearing out space for 100 more beds. They are knee deep in it,” he said. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck mentality there, but we are not there yet.”
“I don’t need to tell you how our day-to-day culture was thrown off by this pandemic. The only way to get a grip on it is to get immunized,” Heeb added. “I’ve seen people test positive who don’t even realize they have COVID-19, I have seen people die, and seen a lot of cases in between. We have some general idea who is going to do well, depending on age, but I have healthy people in their 30s who have been in the ICU. It’s a crapshoot. Getting the vaccine is the safest thing to do.”