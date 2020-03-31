Standing in the empty paper goods aisle at Wegmans, I heard someone say “These are the times when we see people’s ethics put to the test.” While I agree that a crisis can expose a “me first!” attitude in some people, I think our ethics are on display daily, in decisions large and small. Do we make up an excuse to avoid a difficult situation? Do we take the last brownie from the pan when we promised we’d leave it for someone else (kids, I am looking at you!)? Do we convince ourselves that “little white lies” don’t really hurt anything? Sometimes it’s obvious when someone is doing the wrong thing, like being caught with an “extra” girlfriend or paying someone to take their child’s college entrance exams. But I think the key to someone’s character can be found in the little daily steps they take, even if they think their actions go unnoticed.
Society’s designation of “essential workers” in the days of COVID-19 is revealing courage and good will among populations that often go unnoticed and underappreciated. What’s interesting to me is that many essential workers — nurses, CNAs, janitorial staff, grocery store clerks, water treatment plant operators — also fall into the category of “vulnerable populations.” As we’ve been told, people with underlying health conditions, limited access to healthcare, and compromised immune systems are considered most vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus. But good data collected over time demonstrates that cumulative stress, inadequate access to healthy food, and the impacts of environmental injustice (like the location of smokestacks and industrial operations) make the rates of those underlying health conditions (asthma, heart disease, hypertension) higher within under-resourced neighborhoods.
Neighborhoods with fewer resources do not experience the same rate of economic mobility as neighborhoods with more resources which means that people from under-resourced neighborhoods are more likely to take lower-wage jobs. Those lower-wage jobs are essential to the proper functioning of society, as we’re seeing right now. So, the people most likely to be vulnerable to COVID-19’s effects are many of the same people who we depend on to stay on the front lines of these essential positions.
Let me say it another way: We are coming face to face with the real life results of years of social, political, and economic policy that undervalues and underpays the people who keep America running while we allow a small segment of the population to hoard money, resources, food, supplies, and access to healthcare. There is a reason that celebrities can get tested for coronavirus when they show no symptoms and get their results the same day. There is a reason that a grocery store employee cannot get tested for coronavirus when they are showing symptoms and even if they eventually get tested, they will wait for results for many days. The reason is not that the wealthy have earned that right or that the less-wealthy don’t deserve it — the reason is that we have all, in our own way, allowed things to get to this place.
It’s the reason why, when I go to the grocery store looking for a roll of toilet paper, there is none to be found. We’ve fallen into a pattern of living that has allowed us to ignore the common struggle of our humanity in favor of trying to advance our own interests — hoarding what we can as soon as we can, even if what we are collecting is just a huge pile of toilet paper. To call upon a favorite phrase of a longtime friend, “We’re spending all our time fighting over crumbs when someone else is holding the whole bag.” For most of us, we fail to see that we are living close to the bottom, even if we fancy ourselves to be so far above other people.
Hospital ethicists across the country are engaged in a morbid calculus right now, as they revise rules about appropriation of resources. The questions are of this type: If we only have a few ventilators available, what kind of person gets access and what kind of person is denied? These are clear cases of ethics put to the test. I pray that we wrestle with the fact that our essential workers — who we rightly celebrate every evening at 6 p.m. with our noisy, physically distanced show of gratitude — would be the people most likely to fall into the category of people denied care in America. There is something very wrong about that. Our everyday ethics should require that we care for, and value, every person for the wonderful, vulnerable, human being that they are — not viewed merely according to a metric of economic worth that we’re told should be more important.